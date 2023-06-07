Home / World News / New York state comes under air quality alert amid Canadian wildfires

New York state comes under air quality alert amid Canadian wildfires

According to the National Weather Service, rampant wildfires in the Canadian province of Quebec brought widespread haze and smoke to the Northeast and Great Lakes areas of the US

IANS New York
New York state comes under air quality alert amid Canadian wildfires

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The central and eastern areas of New York state will come under an air quality health advisory on Wednesday as air quality worsens amid wildfires in Canada, according to the local government.

Levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter, are expected to exceed an air quality index (AQI) value of 100, Xinhua news agency quoted the state government as saying in a statement.

The New York City government is also urging residents to limit their outdoor activities to only what is absolutely necessary, especially if they have heart or breathing problems.

According to the National Weather Service, rampant wildfires in the Canadian province of Quebec brought widespread haze and smoke to the Northeast and Great Lakes areas of the US.

Environment Canada still has smog warnings for areas north and east of Gatineau and special air quality statements for the rest of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

--IANS

ksk/

Also Read

Climate change sparks disaster fears in Anchorage Hillside, Alaska

13 dead in Chile amid struggle to contain over 150 raging wildfires

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Air pollution, heat, ambient noise linked to lower sleep quality: Study

New Haryana rules on stone crusher units may blunt the war on air pollution

Pakistan PM Sharif tells FinMin to follow IMF parameters in budget: Report

Different times call for different leadership: Pence in US presidential bid

Climate change could cause disease to 76.8% of corals by 2100: Report

Oil prices edge higher as Saudi Arabia cut outweighs bearish backdrop

Australia's economic growth slows amid inflation, cost-of-living increases

Topics :New YorkCanada wildfiresAir quality

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story