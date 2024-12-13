Two airplane-size asteroids closely pass Earth today; no threat to planet

Today was a big day for all the skygazers as two airplane-size asteroids passed Earth, on December 13, 2024. Considered 'near misses', the scientists confirmed the celestial objects posed no threat to our planet.

Asteroid 2024 XW15

The 210-feet, 2024 XW15 asteroid, is comparable to a large aeroplane. According to reports, the asteroid passed Earth on December 13, 2024, with a speed of around 25,859 miles per hour. It flew by the planet from a distance of around 4,010,000 miles, which is 16 times the distance between Earth and the Moon. Experts say there is no cause for alarm and this is presumed to be a safe distance.

Asteroid 2024 XC16

Another asteroid, 2024 XC16, 100 feet in diameter, is also passing Earth today with a speed of around 46,269 miles per hour. This will pass Earth with a distance of around 3,280,000 miles of the planet.

The distance of 2024 XC16 is less as compared to 2024 XW15, but it is far enough to ensure the safety of the planet.

There are some asteroids such as the 2024 XW15, which are relics of the early solar system that date back to 4.6 billion years. These researchers and scientists will help the Earth to understand its history and the cosmos of the Earth.

Why do asteroids need to be monitored?

The risks associated with asteroids hitting earth are not hypothetical as there are some instances when the collision led to devastating consequences. Some highly popular instances include asteroids hitting the earth and wiping out the dinosaurs.

The potential hit requires monitoring such rocks in advance, keeping track of their movements to better understand their trajectory and implementing the mitigating strategy as asteroids pose a risk. The tracking is vital for planetary defence efforts.

Nasa tracks all the near-Earth objects (NEOs) via advanced tools to prepare themselves for any such potential threats. There are missions such as OSIRIS-REx and Hayabusa2 that brought samples of the asteroids to Earth, helping scientists with valuable insights. The data help in solving the mystery of the solar system's origin and the emergence of life on Earth.