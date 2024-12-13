What is Friday the 13th and why is it considered unlucky? Know its history

The weekend is here, but before the weekend, today is 'Friday the 13th'. There is a popular superstition associated with this day, as it is considered unlucky. Friggatriskaidekaphobia is a common superstition in America and refers to the fear of Friday the 13th; it brings a mix of anxiety and intrigue.

Religious and Mythical Roots

The unluckiness of Friday the 13th has connections to religion and mythology. In Christianity, the betrayer of Jesus, Judas, was the 13th guest at the Last Supper. In Norse mythology, Loki, the trickster god, crashed a feast of 12 gods, causing chaos and death. The number 13 is deemed unlucky in ancient stories.

What is the history behind Friday the 13th?

Friday the 13th is surrounded by myths and mysteries. There are no strict, definitive reasons why Friday the 13th is considered unlucky. However, several theories and historical contexts contribute to its sinister reputation.

The association between Friday and misfortune can be traced back to Christian traditions. Jesus Christ was crucified on a Friday, and the betrayer, Judas Iscariot, was the 13th guest at the Last Supper. Such events have linked Fridays with bad luck.

The historical context of this day extends to medieval times, when it was known as "hangman's day", as executions occurred on Fridays frequently. People started considering Friday the 13th unlucky due to its negative connotations.

Friday the 13th always remains a fascinating topic for people, and they take this as a day to be cautious. The historical context and modern social media activity ensure that the date continues to capture the public imagination.

Modern-day superstitions

Due to superstitions, people try to avoid any important activity on this day, whether it's travelling, making big decisions or even avoiding investing money. Some people don't even label the 13th floor and call it 12A or 14 instead. Several businesses even consider a dip in work and sales on this day as it is a bad reputation.

Diverse opinions on Friday the 13th

People have a different take on this day, some stay cautious while some see this as a day to challenge this norm. Some people even organise theme parties or lucky events to make this day something fun instead of frightening. Books, TV Shows and Movies have leveraged this myth and added to the suspense around this date.

Some consider Friday the 13th unlucky, while for some it is a reminder of how stories and beliefs shape the way people see the world. Whether it's fear or laughter, this day continues to capture our imagination.