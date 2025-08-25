Typhoon Kajiki nears Vietnam: Areas at risk, forecast, and key updates

Having gathered strength over the weekend, typhoon Kajiki is set to make landfall along Vietnam’s northern coast on Monday. The storm is expected to bring heavy rains which may even lead to flooding in certain areas. The typhoon also brought strong winds and heavy rains across China’s Hainan island and nearby parts of Guangdong province on Sunday.

Where is Kajiki currently situated?

According to Vietnam’s national weather agency, as of 10 am on August 25, Storm Kajiki was moving closer to Vietnam’s coast. The storm’s center was located about 120 kilometres east-southeast of Nghe An, Vietnam's largest province by area; 100 km east of Ha Tinh, and 130 km east-northeast of Quang Tri.

Kajiki is a powerful system, with sustained winds of 134–166 kilometres per hour (kmph) and gusts of up to 200 kmph. It is presently moving west-northwest at 15–20 kmph, bringing the risk of strong winds and heavy rain to the central provinces. Which areas will it affect? ALSO READ: Hurricane Erin forces evacuations on North Carolina's Outer Banks Kajiki, named after the Japanese word for spearfish or swordfish, is expected to impact several provinces in Vietnam. Authorities have issued multiple warnings and announced measures, including the possible evacuation of millions, to minimise damage. Below are some of the key forecast impacts shared by Vietnam’s national weather agency.

Conditions at sea From Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri, very strong winds are expected. Near the storm’s center, winds may reach level 12–14 kmph, gusting up to level 17 kmph

Waves will be 5–7 meters high, and up to 8–10 meters near the eye of the storm, creating extremely rough seas

Coastal areas from Hai Phong to northern Ha Tinh may see surges of 0.5–1.8m, especially in Thanh Hoa and Nghe An

There is a high risk of flooding in coastal roads, dykes, and river mouths, especially in Thanh Hoa and Nghe An this afternoon and evening

Conditions at sea and along the coast will be extremely dangerous for ships, aquaculture farms, and coastal infrastructure. The risk of capsizing, destruction, and flooding is very high, said the national weather agency. Conditions on land South Ha Tinh and Quang Tri, as well as coastal areas from Quang Ninh to Ninh Binh may see winds at level 6–8 kmph, gusting 9–10 kmph

Starting from noon today, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in several areas to the tune of 100–150 millimeters (mm), with some areas exceeding 250 mm

From Thanh Hoa to northern Quang Tri, very heavy rain of 200–400 mm is expected, with some places possibly receiving over 600 mm

Heavy rain of 100–250 mm is expected in upper and central Laos, with central areas possibly exceeding 500 mm

The agency warned that during thunderstorms, there is a risk of tornadoes, strong winds, and dangerous lightning Measures taken to prevent damage According to media reports, Vietnam is preparing to evacuate over half a million people. Authorities have also rolled out several precautionary measures to minimise potential damage, including:

Boats were ordered to stay ashore, with seven coastal provinces banning vessels from leaving port and recalling those already at sea

Provinces and cities were instructed to reinforce dykes, reservoirs, and irrigation systems

In Hue, farmers rushed to harvest rice crops before the storm’s arrival

Authorities plan to evacuate more than 586,000 people from central provinces including Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Hue, and Danang

Vietnam Airlines cancelled at least 22 flights to and from central cities on Sunday and Monday, while Vietjet Aviation also announced cancellations and delays. What impacted countries are doing? Apart from Vietnam, the storm also whipped southern China’s Hainan island on Sunday. According to China’s official Xinhua News Agency, about 20,000 people were evacuated from potentially hazardous areas ahead of the storm. The strong winds snapped tree branches, rocked docked boats, and sent waves crashing over piers. Around 25–35 cm of rainfall was forecast for southern Hainan Island.