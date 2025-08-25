Typhoon Kajiki nears Vietnam: Areas at risk, forecast, and key updates

Where is Kajiki currently situated?
Which areas will it affect?
Conditions at sea
- From Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri, very strong winds are expected. Near the storm’s center, winds may reach level 12–14 kmph, gusting up to level 17 kmph
- Waves will be 5–7 meters high, and up to 8–10 meters near the eye of the storm, creating extremely rough seas
- Coastal areas from Hai Phong to northern Ha Tinh may see surges of 0.5–1.8m, especially in Thanh Hoa and Nghe An
- There is a high risk of flooding in coastal roads, dykes, and river mouths, especially in Thanh Hoa and Nghe An this afternoon and evening
- Conditions at sea and along the coast will be extremely dangerous for ships, aquaculture farms, and coastal infrastructure. The risk of capsizing, destruction, and flooding is very high, said the national weather agency.
Conditions on land
- South Ha Tinh and Quang Tri, as well as coastal areas from Quang Ninh to Ninh Binh may see winds at level 6–8 kmph, gusting 9–10 kmph
- Starting from noon today, heavy to very heavy rain is likely in several areas to the tune of 100–150 millimeters (mm), with some areas exceeding 250 mm
- From Thanh Hoa to northern Quang Tri, very heavy rain of 200–400 mm is expected, with some places possibly receiving over 600 mm
- Heavy rain of 100–250 mm is expected in upper and central Laos, with central areas possibly exceeding 500 mm
- The agency warned that during thunderstorms, there is a risk of tornadoes, strong winds, and dangerous lightning
Measures taken to prevent damage
- Boats were ordered to stay ashore, with seven coastal provinces banning vessels from leaving port and recalling those already at sea
- Provinces and cities were instructed to reinforce dykes, reservoirs, and irrigation systems
- In Hue, farmers rushed to harvest rice crops before the storm’s arrival
- Authorities plan to evacuate more than 586,000 people from central provinces including Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri, Hue, and Danang
- Vietnam Airlines cancelled at least 22 flights to and from central cities on Sunday and Monday, while Vietjet Aviation also announced cancellations and delays.
What impacted countries are doing?
