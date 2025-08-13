Home / World News / Typhoon Podul closes Taiwan schools, offices as heavy rains expected

Typhoon Podul closes Taiwan schools, offices as heavy rains expected

On Wednesday morning, Podul was southeast of the island, moving at 155 kilometres per hour, and was expected to make landfall later in the day

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon
Taiwan Typhoon: Recovery crews are on alert due to recent heavy rains (Photo: PTI)
AP Taipei
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Typhoon Podul prompted schools and government offices to close in Taiwan on Wednesday, with authorities on the lookout for heavy rains that could bring more damage to agriculture in the region.

It was unclear how serious the storm would be, with high waves and winds over much of the east coast but no major rain as of yet.

On Wednesday morning, Podul was southeast of the island, moving at 155 kilometres per hour, and was expected to make landfall later in the day before moving swiftly across the island's southern tip, according to the Central Meteorological Agency.

Such storms typically hit the east coast hard before losing strength as they pass over the Central Mountain Range before continuing toward the Chinese coast. 

Podul's skirt measured 120 kilometres across and was expected to broaden even while losing strength as the storm moved westward across the Taiwan Strait.

The areas affected are well south of the capital, Taipei, along with Taiwan's main international airport and high-tech industrial base. Around a dozen flights that would have travelled south toward the path of the storm were delayed or cancelled.

The counties and cities of Tainan, Kaohsiung, Chiayi, Yunlin, Pingtung and Hualien on the east coast and the island group of Penghu in the Taiwan Strait are expected to take the brunt of the storm.

Along with flooding, typhoons routinely damage fruit and other cash crops and bring landslides through the island's centre. Much of central and southern Taiwan was badly hit by heavy rains in recent weeks that caused severe damage to crops but minimal casualties, while also knocking out electricity to rural areas that took weeks to repair.

Recovery crews are on alert due to recent heavy rains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump's meeting with Putin 'listening exercise for President': White House

UN chief warns Israel, Russia over alleged sexual violence by armed forces

England's water crisis renews focus on data centre cooling and consumption

Russian forces advance in Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin Alaska summit

Panama Canal set to enter ports business as Trump-China feud simmers

Topics :TyphoonTaiwanHeavy rain and thunderstormheavy rains

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story