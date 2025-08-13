Typhoon Podul closes Taiwan schools, offices as heavy rains expected

Typhoon Podul prompted schools and government offices to close in Taiwan on Wednesday, with authorities on the lookout for heavy rains that could bring more damage to agriculture in the region.

It was unclear how serious the storm would be, with high waves and winds over much of the east coast but no major rain as of yet.

On Wednesday morning, Podul was southeast of the island, moving at 155 kilometres per hour, and was expected to make landfall later in the day before moving swiftly across the island's southern tip, according to the Central Meteorological Agency.

Such storms typically hit the east coast hard before losing strength as they pass over the Central Mountain Range before continuing toward the Chinese coast.

ALSO READ: Cloudy skies, drizzle in Delhi; IMD issues heavy rain alert for Uttarakhand Podul's skirt measured 120 kilometres across and was expected to broaden even while losing strength as the storm moved westward across the Taiwan Strait. The areas affected are well south of the capital, Taipei, along with Taiwan's main international airport and high-tech industrial base. Around a dozen flights that would have travelled south toward the path of the storm were delayed or cancelled. The counties and cities of Tainan, Kaohsiung, Chiayi, Yunlin, Pingtung and Hualien on the east coast and the island group of Penghu in the Taiwan Strait are expected to take the brunt of the storm.