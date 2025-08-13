Trump's meeting with Putin 'listening exercise for President': White House

US President Donald Trump is set to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska on Friday (local time). The meeting, according to the White House, between the two leaders “is a listening exercise for the president”, who is expecting a quick ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "Only one party that's involved in this war is going to be present, and so this is for the president to go and to get, again, a more firm and better understanding of how we can hopefully bring this war to an end," Reuters reported.

She added, "The president has deep respect for all parties that are involved in this conflict and are trying to bring this conflict to an end." Trump will be meeting Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, where the two leaders will hold a one-on-one conversation regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, which has now entered its fourth year. Trump might also consider visiting Russia in the future, Leavitt said, adding, "Perhaps there are plans in the future to travel to Russia." Ahead of the one-on-one meeting, several key issues remain at an impasse: >Donald Trump has suggested that both sides give up territory to end the war.

> Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists Ukraine's constitution forbids territorial concessions. >Zelenskyy also stresses no deal with Russia can be made without Ukraine's direct participation in talks. Ahead of the talks between Trump and Putin, the White House has declined to comment on the conversations between Trump and Zelenskyy. However, Trump, on Monday (local time), said that his Ukrainian counterpart might be invited to a future meeting with Putin. Meeting suggested by Putin: Tammy Bruce US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Tuesday (local time) said that the meeting between the two leaders was "suggested by Putin himself".

Bruce also highlighted Trump’s frustration with Putin’s actions, adding that he has “not been happy with President Putin and his actions”. Earlier on Monday, Trump, while addressing the White House, said, “We’re going to have a meeting with Vladimir Putin. And at the end of that meeting, probably in the first two minutes, I'll know exactly whether or not a deal can be made.” Developments in US-Russia ties Donald Trump, who once vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours during his election campaign in November, has seen little to no progress in terms of brokering a ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine. Trump, who took office on January 20 this year, has tried to put an end to the war.