Home / World News / Uber and Lyft to pay $328 million in New York wage theft settlement

Uber and Lyft to pay $328 million in New York wage theft settlement

James said the settlements resolve investigations into the companies improperly charging drivers sales taxes and other fees when the costs should have been paid by customers

AP New York
Lyft's chief policy officer, Jeremy Bird, said in a statement, This is a win for drivers, and one we are proud to have achieved with the New York Attorney General's Office

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft will pay a combined $328 million to settle wage theft claims in New York, Attorney General Letitia James announced on Thursday.

James said the settlements resolve investigations into the companies improperly charging drivers sales taxes and other fees when the costs should have been paid by customers.

Uber will pay $290 million and Lyft will pay $38 million. The money will be distributed to current and former drivers, she said. The companies have also agreed to provide drivers outside of New York City with paid sick leave and give drivers outside of New York City a minimum wage of $26 per hour.

Rideshare drivers work at all hours of the day and night to take people wherever they need to go, James said in a statement. For years, Uber and Lyft systemically cheated their drivers out of hundreds of millions of dollars in pay and benefits while they worked long hours in challenging conditions.

Tony West, chief legal officer for Uber, said the agreement helps put to rest the classification issue in New York and moves us forward with a model that reflects the way people are increasingly choosing to work.

Lyft's chief policy officer, Jeremy Bird, said in a statement, This is a win for drivers, and one we are proud to have achieved with the New York Attorney General's Office.

Uber and Lyft have become ubiquitous in New York in the last several years, with the easy to use ride-hailing apps largely supplanting the city's iconic yellow taxi cabs. The companies have been slow to adjust to regulations that govern taxi services in cities such as New York and have balked at providing drivers basic labour protections and benefits.

New York was the first city in the country to establish a minimum wage for the app-based drivers, who have effectively been classified as independent contractors in a so-called gig economy. The city has also implemented a minimum wage for app-based food delivery services such as Uber Eats.

We've waited eight long years to see justice for our members, a workforce that was cheated out of better living conditions, and timely meals and rest and leisure because the earnings that would have provided for that life were stolen by multi-billion dollar corporations, New York Taxi Workers Alliance Executive Director Bhairavi Desai said in a statement.

James said the New York Taxi Workers Alliance brought the wage theft complaints to her office.

In California, a court in March ruled that ride-hailing and delivery companies like Uber and Lyft can continue to treat their California drivers as independent contractors, meaning they are not entitled to benefits like paid sick leave and unemployment insurance.

Also Read

Uber Technologies to lay off 200 employees in its recruitment division

Uber launches flight bookings in UK, plans to double down on growth

Uber to lay off 200 employees in recruitment division to streamline costs

Uber app glitch costs US couple $29,994 for a ride in Costa Rica

Nicholas Pooran's 55-ball 137 leads MI New York to inaugural MLC title

Amazon boosted junk ads, deleted messages to thwart antitrust probe: US FTC

Russia to face trial in Britain over $60 billion unpaid dues to Yukos Oil

Elon Musk's son has 'Chandrashekar' as middle name, reveals MoS IT

Hopeful of India designating Hamas a terror organisation: Israel Ambassador

Global travel, tourism industry to achieve $15 trn mark in 10 yrs: WTTC

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UberLyftNew Yorkclaim settlement

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Next Story