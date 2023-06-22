Home / World News / Uber Technologies to lay off 200 employees in its recruitment division

Uber Technologies to lay off 200 employees in its recruitment division

This layoff will affect less than one per cent of Uber's global workforce of more than 37,000

BS Web Team New Delhi
Uber Technologies to lay off 200 employees in its recruitment division

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uber Technologies stated that it would be cutting off 200 jobs in its recruitment team, according to a report by Reuters and the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
Uber reportedly has a global workforce of 32,700 worldwide and this reduction would affect less than one per cent of its employees. However, within the recruitment division, this would be about 35 per cent of the employees, according to WSJ's estimate.

During the pandemic, Uber had cut down 17 per cent of its workforce due to the global lockdowns and has implemented smaller cuts compared to its competitors, namely Lyft.
As Business Standard had reported in February, Uber Technologies was focusing on "delivering profits this year." The rideshare market has returned to normal with Uber's revenue rising by 49 per cent to $8.61 billion at the end of 2022, beating the average analyst estimate of $8.49 billion.

Moreover, Uber, unlike its rivals, had benefited through its food delivery services during the pandemic.
While Lyft laid off 700 workers last year and 26 per cent of its total workforce in April, Uber in May stated that it was on track to meet its operating income profitability this year.



Also Read

Disney to give pink slip to 2,500 employees in third round of layoffs

Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring

Meesho lays off 251 employees, CEO admits 'judgement errors in over-hiring'

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Nearly 200,000 tech employees fired globally in 2023; more layoffs expected

What is China's position on restructuring debt owed by poor nations?

Microsoft, US regulators head to court over $69 bn Activision Blizzard deal

Modi to have one-on-one meeting with Biden before high-level talks

PM Modi gifts eco-friendly lab-grown diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden

1,000 Hollywood writers rally in Los Angeles for new contract with studios

Topics :Uber TechnologieslayoffBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story