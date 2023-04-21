Lyft plans job cuts, may hit 30% of employees as it struggles over profit



Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc. plans to cut at least 1,200 jobs in a fresh round of layoffs as the company struggles to reach profitability and compete with bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc.

By Jackie Davalos



The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the cuts, adding that they could help Lyft slash 50% of its costs. The latest reductions could affect 30% or more of Lyft’s 4,000 employees, according to a person familiar with the matter, and come after the company already shed some 700 people last year.







In a letter to staff on Friday, Risher confirmed that the company will “significantly reduce the size of the team as part of a restructuring to focus on better meeting the needs of riders and drivers.” All Lyft offices will be closed on April 27 as employees learn of their status. The restructuring is one of the first moves by new Chief Executive Officer David Risher, who was appointed last month to replace co-founder Logan Green, who, along with co-founder and current President John Zimmer, are stepping back from daily operations after more than a decade with the company. Risher started his new job this week.

Also Read Half a million white-collar job cuts since Oct 2022: Is this just a start? Disney poised to eliminate thousands of jobs next week to cut annual costs As Uber, Ola continue tussle with state govts, cabbies try different route Uber adds rear seatbelt reminder, SOS integration with cops in India Uber Technologies to focus on 2023 profits as pandemic pain eases Google merges DeepMind, brain research units as AI race hots up Tesla investors flag mismanagement, demand review of Musk performance Dominic Raab quits as deputy PM; spotlight now turns to Rishi Sunak Chile to nationalise vast lithium industry, unveils model to share resource UK Parliament panel criticises lack of information on FTA talks with India

Founded in 2012, three years after its hometown rival, San Francisco-based Lyft has increasingly been marginalized by Uber, which accounted for 75% of the US consumer ride-share sales at the end of February, while Lyft had 25%, according to Bloomberg Second Measure.



“We need to be a faster, flatter company,” Risher said. “And we need to bring our costs down to deliver affordable rides, compelling earnings for drivers, and profitable growth.” Uber has benefited from expanding into food and beverage delivery, which helped it thrive during the pandemic when demand for shared rides plummeted. Lyft meanwhile, has been slow to recover from the pandemic, and the driver shortage caused high prices and long wait times for customers. On a per-mile basis, Lyft fares are about 31% higher compared with 2019 while Uber’s are 20% higher, according to YipitData.