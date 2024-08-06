UK foreign secy calls for UN-led probe in Bangladesh amid violent protests

UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy expressed concern regarding the Bangladesh situation and stated that everyone needs to work together to end this violence. Further, he also urged for a full and independent investigation, led by the United Nations, into the recent events in Bangladesh. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The people of Bangladesh deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events of the past few weeks," said UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy. Additionally, David Lammy has described the situation as unprecedented, highlighting the severity of the crisis. "The last two weeks in Bangladesh have seen unprecedented levels of violence and tragic loss of life. A transitional period has been announced by the Chief of the Army Staff," said UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy.

"All sides now need to work together to end the violence, restore calm, de-escalate the situation and prevent any further loss of life," he added.

He also expressed the UK's desire to see Bangladesh transition towards a peaceful and democratic future and emphasised the strong bonds between the two nations, fostered through shared Commonwealth values and significant people-to-people links.

"The UK wants to see action taken to ensure Bangladesh a peaceful and democratic future. The UK and Bangladesh have deep people-to-people links and shared Commonwealth values," he added.



The Bangladesh protests majorly by students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs and had grown into an uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. At least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died and hundreds of people were injured in clashes in Dhaka on Sunday, local media outlet Prothom Alo reported.

Earlier in the day Shiekh Hasina tendered her resignation and left the country and came to India.

Shortly after the 76-year-old leader, accompanied by her sister left the country in a military helicopter Bangladesh's military chief General. Waker-uz-Zaman urged protestors to shun violence. The army chief announced that an interim government would soon be formed.

Meanwhile, protests and celebrations were reported from other parts of Dhaka with some protestors cheering the news of the resignation of Sheikh Hasina.