Home / World News / UK govt to inject $1.2 bn for hosting sports events, upgrading facilities

UK govt to inject $1.2 bn for hosting sports events, upgrading facilities

Over 400 million pounds will fund grassroots sports facilities in Britain, while the rest will support major sporting events, the UK government announced

Britain, UK, UK flag
Together, this strategic investment in sport will help to deliver on the government's mission to kickstart economic growth | Photo: Pexels
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 7:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

British sport is getting a cash injection of more than 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) from the government to help with the staging of big events such as the men's European Championship soccer tournament and Grand Departs in the Tour de France.

The money will also be used to help deliver a bid by soccer federations in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to host the Women's World Cup in 2035, the government said Thursday in announcing the funding commitment.

While more than 400 million pounds ($540 million) will go toward investment in new and upgraded grassroots facilities around Britain, the rest of the money will be spent on what the government described as major sporting events.

They include the men's Euros in 2028, staged alongside Ireland, as well as the Grand Departs of the Tour de France in men's and women's cycling in 2027 and the European Athletics Championships in 2026.

Together, this strategic investment in sport will help to deliver on the government's mission to kickstart economic growth by creating jobs, driving regional prosperity and encouraging visitors to the UK, the government said in a statement.

It is also designed to reduce barriers to opportunity, bring communities together through shared national moments and showcase the best of the UK to the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Earth to exhaust carbon budget for 1.5-deg C limit in 3 years: Scientists

Hezbollah chief vows all forms of support to Iran amid conflict with Israel

Kremlin warns US against Iran strike, cautions of major escalation

Tesla joins Austin's self-driving race with launch of Robotaxi service

Trump expressed keen interest in trade partnership with Pakistan: Pak Army

Topics :UK govtsportsBritain

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story