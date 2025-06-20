Home / World News / Kremlin warns US against Iran strike, cautions of major escalation

Kremlin warns US against Iran strike, cautions of major escalation

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned that direct US involvement in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict would further destabilise the region

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran
Tensions have escalated since last week after Israel launched a large-scale bombing campaign against Iran. Image: Bloomberg
ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 6:42 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Washington would be making a serious mistake by launching an attack on Iran, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, warning that direct US involvement in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict would further destabilise the region, as reported by RT.

Tensions have escalated since last week after Israel launched a large-scale bombing campaign against Iran, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb. Iran denied the allegations and responded with multiple drone and missile strikes. The exchange of hostilities between the two nations has continued, stoking fears of a wider regional war.

Commenting on the possible US strike, Peskov said, "Moscow believes it is a wrong move. This is a step that is bound to lead to further escalation, a major escalation, and would only complicate the situation in the region," RT reported.

He further cautioned, "Such conflicts are capable of setting the entire region on fire." Peskov reiterated Russia's willingness to help mediate and resolve the crisis, while calling any notion of regime change in Iran by the US or Israel "unacceptable." 

When asked about this possibility, Peskov echoed President Vladimir Putin's long-held position: "We believe that it is unacceptable to have such conversations, and even more so to take such actions," RT reported.

Peskov said President Putin has maintained communication with both Tehran and Tel Aviv since the conflict began and has a "complete picture" of the situation. He added that while there is currently "little ground" for talks, Moscow remains actively engaged.

Putin, addressing a late-night Q & A with journalists on Wednesday, revealed that Moscow had proposed several compromise frameworks to all involved parties -- including the US, Israel, and Iran, as reported by RT. He suggested that a possible settlement could include mutual security guarantees that preserve Iran's right to peaceful nuclear technology and Israel's right to security.

Meanwhile, the White House has said that US President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether the United States will join Israel in its ongoing war with Iran.

Addressing a briefing on Thursday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read out a statement from President Trump, who acknowledged the potential for diplomatic negotiations despite the escalating conflict in the Middle East. "Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Leavitt quoted the President as saying.

Leavitt also reiterated the administration's stance on Iran's nuclear program.

In response to a question about the contours of any possible deal with Iran, Leavitt said, "No enrichment of Uranium and... Iran is absolutely not able to achieve a nuclear weapon. The President has been very clear about that.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tesla joins Austin's self-driving race with launch of Robotaxi service

Trump expressed keen interest in trade partnership with Pakistan: Pak Army

Putin, Xi Jinping agree to exchange information on Iran-Israel conflict

All my 100+ children will inherit my $13.9 billion fortune: Telegram CEO

Trump postpones TikTok ban for third time as deal with US firms stalls

Topics :Vladimir PutinIsrael Iran ConflictRussia

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story