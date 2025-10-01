UK sanctions 70 people, groups with links to Iran's nuclear programme

The UK has sanctioned 70 people and organisations with links to Iran's nuclear programme.

The sanctions come amid concerns the Islamic Republic is developing weapons, the British Foreign Office said Tuesday.

The penalties aimed at 62 groups and nine people follow a decision by Britain, France and Germany last month to trigger the snapback mechanism to automatically reimpose all United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme.

The three nations, known as the E3, said at the time that Iran had willfully departed from the 2015 nuclear deal that lifted the measures.

Iran's nuclear programme has long been a serious concern to the international community, as a significant threat to global peace and security, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said. This sanctions package sends a clear message to Tehran we will continue to take every step necessary to prevent Iran ever developing a nuclear weapon.