Who is a woman? UK top court to decide legal definition in landmark case

Is being a woman about biology or legal paperwork? The United Kingdom’s highest court is about to give us an answer.

The Supreme Court is set to rule on Wednesday on what the word “woman” legally means — a decision that could shake up gender laws and sex-based protections across Scotland, England, and Wales, reported the BBC.

The ruling follows a years-long legal battle between the Scottish government and campaign group For Women Scotland. The outcome could redefine how the law treats transgender individuals, especially concerning single-sex spaces like hospital wards, prisons, and support centres.

What is the UK Supreme Court case on defining ‘woman’ about?

At the heart of the case is a central question: Should sex-based legal protections apply to anyone with a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC), or only to those born female? The Scottish government says that once someone holds a GRC, they should be recognised as their acquired gender in every legal sense.

Government lawyer Ruth Crawford KC told the court: “A person who has become the sex of their acquired gender is entitled to the protections of that sex.”

But For Women Scotland strongly disagrees, arguing that the law was designed to protect individuals based on biological sex, not legal status. Their lawyer, Aidan O’Neill KC, argued: “Sex is an immutable biological state,” and urged the court to retain a “common sense” interpretation of the words man and woman.

Why the legal definition of ‘woman’ could reshape gender laws

This isn’t just a technical legal debate. The ruling could impact everyday life by affecting:

- Who can access single-sex spaces like changing rooms, shelters, and hospital wards

- Equal pay rules and workplace protections

- Maternity rights and participation in women’s sports

- The future of gender law reforms in the UK

How the legal battle over gender recognition in the UK began

The legal dispute began in 2018, when the Scottish Parliament passed legislation to promote gender balance on public boards. For Women Scotland challenged the law, saying transgender women should not count toward the statutory female quota.

The case has now reached the UK Supreme Court in London, where judges are considering whether the 2010 Equality Act defines “sex” by biological characteristics or through legal recognition under the 2004 Gender Recognition Act.

How the UK is split over gender identity and transgender rights

The case arrives at a time of heightened public debate over gender identity, women’s rights, and trans protections.

Transgender rights groups fear that the ruling could erode existing protections under anti-discrimination laws. Organisations such as Amnesty International warn that the ruling may mark the “thin end of the wedge” — potentially affecting the rights of other marginalised groups as well.

Even the Equality and Human Rights Commission has intervened, calling for the law to be updated to remove ambiguity and avoid future litigation.

Could the ruling revive blocked gender reform plans in Scotland?

In 2022, the Scottish Parliament passed reforms aimed at simplifying the process of legally changing one’s gender. However, the UK government blocked the move, citing conflicts with nationwide laws.

Although those reforms were shelved, the Supreme Court’s ruling today could determine whether such measures return to the legislative agenda in the future.