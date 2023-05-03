Home / World News / Ukraine implements 18% of NATO standards: Defence Minister Reznikov

Ukraine does not need to implement 100% of the standards to become a member of the organization, he noted

Kiev
Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 5:15 AM IST
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that his country had implemented 18 per cent of the standards of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

By the end of this year, Ukraine aims to perform between 30 per cent and 35 per cent of the alliance's standards, Reznikov was quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ukraine does not need to implement 100 per cent of the standards to become a member of the organization, he noted.

According to Reznikov, none of the NATO members implemented all of the more than 1,200 standards of the alliance.

Last month, the Ukrainian parliament called on NATO to speed up Ukraine's accession to the alliance.

NATO recognised Ukraine as its Enhanced Opportunities Partner in 2020.

--IANS

int/sha

Topics :NATOUkraineRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: May 03 2023 | 8:57 AM IST

