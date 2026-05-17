Ukraine launches drone attack on Moscow; Indian among four killed

An Indian worker was killed and three others were injured in a drone attack in the Moscow region, the Indian embassy in Russia said Sunday.

Russian media reported that three people were killed and another six suffered injuries in the Moscow region in the Ukrainian drone attack on Saturday night. It did not identify the nationalities of the deceased.

The incident comes amid escalating hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine carried out overnight attacks targeting several installations in the Moscow region.

"One Indian worker has lost his life and three others have been injured in a drone attack in Moscow region earlier today. Embassy officials have visited the location and met the injured workers in the hospital," the Indian Embassy in Russia said on 'X'.

"The Embassy condoles the loss of life and is working with the company management and local authorities to provide necessary assistance to the workers," it said, even though it did not disclose the identities of the deceased or the injured. In a social media post, the Russian embassy in New Delhi mourned the death of the Indian. "The Russian Embassy mourns together with the family of the Indian worker and extends its sympathy to those injured by the Ukrainian attack on civilian facilities in the Moscow region," it said. "According to preliminary reports, more than 12 people were injured in the city of Moscow, while in the Moscow region three people were killed and another six were injured," it added.