

Armed with well over $30 billion in weapons freshly supplied by its allies, Ukraine is gearing up for a counteroffensive that may push Russia closer to ending its war, or show neither side has enough firepower to seize the advantage. By Marc Champion



A dramatic breakthrough similar to Ukraine’s Kharkiv offensive last year could help bring an early end to an invasion that’s disrupted energy and grain markets, fueling cost-of-living crises across the globe. Kyiv’s troops will leverage that hardware — shipments delivered since December that cost more than any NATO member except the US buys in a year — to try to overrun dug-in Russian positions and retake occupied territory. The question is whether it’s enough.



That means coordinating infantry, armor, combat engineers and air defense to maximize the impact of the more than 200 tanks, 300 infantry fighting vehicles and other weapons Ukraine has received since December. Yet this time the critical element of surprise could prove harder to achieve against a larger and better prepared Russian military. And to succeed, Ukraine will need to execute a complex so-called combined arms operation, without the advantage of air superiority, for which few militaries in the world have the necessary training.



“No army ever believes it is well enough equipped to do what it is required to do,” said Mark Cancian, a former US Marine Colonel who now advises the Center for Strategic and International Studies, in Washington. “It is the nature of militaries.” Ukrainian commanders have played down expectations and repeated calls for more weapons, including air defenses and long-range missiles.



To that end, a less noticed item that could prove valuable is what the Pentagon describes as “equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars with Ukraine’s air defense systems.” Germany has delivered something similar. The US is probably the only Western force currently equipped and trained to pull off combined arms operations on the scale Ukraine will need, Gady said. Washington is providing both training and technology to Ukrainian forces.



It could also help Ukraine’s aging combat jets protect ground forces from Russia’s much larger and more advanced air force, which can launch attacks from beyond the reach of Ukraine’s air defenses. While the precise US system isn’t named, it will likely be much more advanced than Ukraine’s Soviet era version, enabling it connect the sensors and air defense systems it’s been getting from the US and Europe, target more quickly and use dwindling surface-to-air missile stocks more efficiently.



Concerns have been raised inside and outside Ukraine that vital air defense systems – in particular the medium range Soviet-era BUKs needed to protect ground forces — are running out of missiles. Ukrainian leaders are also calling for modern aircraft and long range surface-to-surface ATACMS missiles that Washington remains, as yet, unwilling to deliver. That’s important because, after playing a relatively low key role for much of the war, Russian jets “are starting to try out new weapons and increase the number of things they do, at a time when Ukrainian air defenses are starting to get into trouble,” said Gustaf Gressel, an ex-Austrian Defense Ministry officer and now senior policy fellow with the Brussels Based European Council on Foreign Relations.



If they do, Ukraine’s forces may struggle to break through as they did against layered defenses in Kherson last year. Only a vicious fight and disrupted supply lines across the massive Dnipro river forced an eventual retreat. Also unanswered is whether the Russians have enough troops to man defenses they dug across occupied southern Ukraine over the winter. If they don’t, they’ll have to guess where the Ukrainians will attack, giving Kyiv the potential to surprise and outflank them.



With an estimated 700,000 soldiers in uniform, Ukraine has armed three new brigades with premium NATO tanks, as well as Bradley and other infantry fighting vehicles, Gressel said. Six more of the units, which are about 5,000 soldiers strong, are armed with Soviet-era equipment donated from NATO’s former Warsaw Pact members to replace losses from a year of fighting. Troop and equipment numbers may become critical if Ukraine can breach the front line, as reserves will be needed to push through any gaps.