'Ukraine plus Northern Europe' co-operation format gaining speed: Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that cooperation within the 'Ukraine plus Northern Europe' format is gaining speed with more steps that can increase pressure on Russia expected in the coming week.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The five Nordic countries - Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland - are all now NATO countries and have all been staunch supporters of Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

Sweden and Finland joined the alliance earlier this year, with Stockholm saying that Russia is the main international security threat to Sweden. Finland and Norway share a border with Russia.

Moscow said that the NATO expansion was a dangerous historic mistake that would force Moscow to take counter-measures.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Nordic nations told Zelenskyy last year that they would support his country "for as long as it takes" in its struggle to drive out Russian forces and that they were ready to continue giving extensive military, economic and humanitarian aid.

Zelenskyysaid in May that joint military assistance from the Nordic countries would amount to six billion euros this year under separate security agreements.

This comes atop the some 11 billion euros provided by the five countries by the end of 2023.

KEY QUOTES

"They understand that it is necessary to create problems for the aggressor, so that Russia loses the opportunity to spoil the life of the world," Zelenskyy said in his daily video address on Sunday.

"We will talk (in the coming week) with the 'Nordics' about new fundamental steps that can increase the pressure on Russia for this war and for the sake of honest diplomacy."