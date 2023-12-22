Home / World News / Ukraine's parliament legalises use of Marijuana to help treat trauma of war

Ukraine's parliament legalises use of Marijuana to help treat trauma of war

The parliament's chair, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said, "The list of conditions and ways of using cannabis medicines will be determined by the Ministry of Health"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed for greater access to medical marijuana as a treatment for war-related conditions
ANI Asia

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Ukraine's parliament adopted a new law legalising medical marijuana to help treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and oncological diseases acquired as a result of war, The Hill reported, quoting the official website of Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

It reported on Thursday that the law was adopted with 248 votes in favour, 16 votes against, 33 abstentions and 40 members not voting. The new law will come into effect after six months.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Access to medical marijuana as treatment for war-related conditions has garnered momentum recently, as the country approaches nearly two years since Russia launched its invasion of the country.

The law would regulate "the circulation of hemp plants (Cannabis) for medical, industrial purposes, scientific and scientific-technical activities to create conditions for expanding patient access to the necessary treatment of oncological diseases and post-traumatic stress disorders, received as a result of the war," according to the final version of the bill.

The parliament's chair, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said, "The list of conditions and ways of using cannabis medicines will be determined by the Ministry of Health."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pushed for greater access to medical marijuana as a treatment for war-related conditions. In June 2023, he addressed his country's parliament, calling for the drug's legalisation.

"We must finally fairly legalise cannabis-based medicines for all those who need them, with appropriate scientific research and controlled Ukrainian production," Zelensky said, according to a translation from the local press, The Hill reported.

"All the world's best practices, all the most effective policies, all the solutions, no matter how difficult or unusual they may seem to us, must be applied to Ukraine so that Ukrainians, all out citizens, do not have to endure the pain, stress and trauma of war," Zelensky added.

Meanwhile speaking at the Christmas Breakfast on December 21 Zelenskyy made an impassioned plea to the people to pray for Ukriane's Victory in the ongoing conflict against Russia.

"I attended the Christmas Prayer Breakfast. I am grateful to everyone whose prayers include the main request: victory. For the triumph of the human spirit over aggression. For the victory of our unity over any self-serving interests that may want to divide us. And for Ukraine's victory--the victory over the Russian evil that has come to our land and must be expelled" the Ukraine President said.

Also Read

Police says rats ate up 22 kg of marijuana in storehouse, accused acquitted

Gigi Hadid arrested for marijuana possession, released after $1,000 fine

Govt working on mission mode to address mental health: MoS Bharti Pawar

DCW chief Maliwal meets families of women stripped, paraded in Manipur

Mother's apprehensions can't be obstacle in child's education: Delhi HC

Aimed at boosting ties, Taiwan, Canada sign bilateral investment agreement

UK economy shrinks in Q3 as GDP contracts 0.1%, shows signs of recession

Online gamers leak US military secrets to War Thunder forums: Report

EAM Jaishankar expresses grief over 14 deaths in Prague University shooting

With elections in sight, PM Rishi Sunak pins hopes on India-UK FTA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MarijuanaRussia Ukraine ConflictUkrainewar

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story