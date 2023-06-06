Home / World News / Ukraine starts counteroffensive actions in some areas against Russia

The Bakhmut direction remains the epicenter of hostilities, the official said, noting that the Ukrainian military forces have achieved some success in the area

IANS Kiev
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
Ukraine is launching counteroffensive actions against Russia in some areas of the frontline, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar has said.

"In certain directions we are moving to offensive actions," Maliar wrote in a Telegram post on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Bakhmut direction remains the epicenter of hostilities, the official said, noting that the Ukrainian military forces have achieved some success in the area.

The fighting also rages in southern Ukraine, where Russian forces are in the defensive positions, she added.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country is prepared to launch a counteroffensive to recapture the territories seized by Russia in the conflict.

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:31 AM IST

