Latest LIVE: Golden Temple observes 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star

Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar oberserved the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar. The security in Amritsar has been beefed up by the deployment of Central forces. Operation Bluestar was launched between June 1-6, 1984, by Indian Army to remove the separatists who were hidden inside the Golden Temple. , Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, the White House on Monday dismissed concerns about the health of democracy in India, saying it is vibrant and anybody who happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves. "India is a vibrant democracy. Anybody that, you know, happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves. And certainly, I would expect that the strength and health of democratic institutions will be part of the discussion," John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, said addressing a news conference., , Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding the resignation of the Union Railways Minister following the Odisha train tragedy. Puri stated on Monday that the Railways Minister had spent several hours reviewing the accident site and successfully restored everything within a span of just 51 hours. "Three Union Ministers were also there. And everything went back within 51 hours. The person to whom Rahul Gandhi is asking to resign is at the tragedy site for hours," Puri said., , Read More