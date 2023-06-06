Home / India News / Latest LIVE: Golden Temple observes 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar oberserved the 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar. The security in Amritsar has been beefed up by the deployment of Central forces. Operation Bluestar was launched between June 1-6, 1984, by Indian Army to remove the separatists who were hidden inside the Golden Temple.  Read More

10:43 AM Jun 23

Rajput group announces support to Brij Bhushan, slams Khaps

The Rajput community has now jumped into the fray in the ongoing wrestlers versus Brij Bhushan Singh battle.

The Rajput Vikas Samiti has expressed its support to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused of sexually harassing women grapplers.

The Rajput Samiti has also opposed the khaps' intervention in the protest by wrestlers, saying "the country is run by the constitution and law, not by panchayats."

10:19 AM Jun 23

German Federal Minister of Defence to meet Rajnath Singh today

Boris Pistorius, German Federal Minister of Defence to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi today
 
Boris Pistorius is on a four-day visit to India. Apart from his meeting with the Defence Minister, Pistorius is likely to meet a few defence start-ups during an event organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) in New Delhi. On June 7, he will travel to Mumbai where he is likely to visit Headquarters, Western Naval Command and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

10:16 AM Jun 23

EAM Jaishankar meets diamond business owners from Gujarat in Namibia

"Good to see Indian diamond businesses from Gujarat active in Namibia. They are advancing our economic interests while building real friendships. The Namibian Government is appreciative of their contribution to the local economy," tweeted EAM Dr S Jaishankar

10:02 AM Jun 23

Delhi Govt vs Centre ordinance row: Arvind Kejriwal to meet Akhilesh Yadav tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, in an effort to seek his support against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

According to ANI citing AAP sources, the meeting of the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the national president of the Samajwadi Party will be held in Lucknow.

Kejriwal had on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

10:00 AM Jun 23

Very light rain likely towards night in Delhi

Very light rain or drizzle towards the night has been forecast for Delhi on Tuesday, even as the minimum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Traces of rainfall -- 0.4 mm -- was recorded in the last 24 hours starting 8:30 AM on Monday.

The relative humidity on Tuesday morning stood at 63 per cent, the India Meteorological Department said.

9:54 AM Jun 23

Jaishankar concludes 1st India-Namibia Joint Commission of Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the roadmap of the growing partnership between both nations covers the domains of energy, infrastructure, food security, digital, defence and arts as he concluded the first India-Namibia Joint Commission of Cooperation.

"Pleased to conclude the 1st India-Namibia Joint Commission of Cooperation and sign its minutes. The roadmap of our growing partnership covers the domains of energy, infrastructure, wildlife conservation, trade and Investment, food security, digital, capacity building, health, defence and arts, culture, heritage and people-to-people linkages," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

"I take great satisfaction at this first visit by Indian External Affairs Minister to Namibia and to chair the first meeting of our Joint Commission," Jaishankar said in his address.

9:39 AM Jun 23

Mamata likely to visit Cuttack & Bhubaneswar to meet those injured in triple train crash

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit hospitals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in neighbouring Odisha on Tuesday to meet those injured in the triple train crash undergoing treatment there.

Banerjee to be accompanied by state ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja, is also likely to meet those undergoing treatment at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital in Paschim Medinipore district while returning from Bhubaneswar, a source in the state secretariat said.

"Besides meeting the patients Banerjee will be overseeing how they are being treated. She is also going to talk to the family members of the injured. She is also likely to meet those undergoing treatment at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital while returning, but that is yet not confirmed," he told PTI

9:33 AM Jun 23

Arunachal assures action against miscreants involved in Dhemaji firing: Assam Minister

Following the firing incident that claimed two lives in Dhemaji district on Monday, a bilateral meet was held between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

According to Pegu, the meeting was held between the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dhemaji and Lower Siang districts.

The Assam Minister further said that the Arunachal side has assured their commitment to cooperate in the investigation and take action against the miscreants.

9:29 AM Jun 23

Everything back to normalcy after 51 hours: Hardeep Puri defends Railways Minister

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding the resignation of the Union Railways Minister following the Odisha train tragedy. Puri stated on Monday that the Railways Minister had spent several hours reviewing the accident site and successfully restored everything within a span of just 51 hours.

"Statements that Rahul Gandhi makes in and outside the country, often leave me baffled and worried. I reminded him about the Nellie Massacre as well....PM Modi went to visit that place. Three Union Ministers were also there. And everything went back within 51 hours. The person to whom Rahul Gandhi is asking to resign is at the tragedy site for hours," Puri said.

9:27 AM Jun 23

Odisha train accident is TMC's conspiracy: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Odisha train accident is TMC's conspiracy. Why have they been panicking so much since yesterday when this incident is of another state. Why are they afraid of CBI investigation? These people with the help of the police tapped the phones of both the railway officials. How did these people know the conversation between two railway officials? How the conversation got leaked. This should come in the CBI investigation. If it doesn't come, I will go to court, said West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

9:19 AM Jun 23

NCB busts pan-India dark net drug trafficking cartel

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a pan-India dark net drug trafficking cartel. The case pertains to a PAN India network of drug cartel where the accused were using Cryptocurrency through darknet.

9:18 AM Jun 23

Operation Blue Star anniversary: Bhindranwale posters, pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple

9:17 AM Jun 23

Golden Temple observes 39th anniversary of Operation Blue Star

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:07 AM IST

