Ukraine urges world leaders not to seek 'an out' from Russia's war

Any parallel or alternative attempts to seek peace are, in fact, efforts to achieve an out instead of an end to the war, Zelenskyy said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine President
AP United Nations
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 8:59 PM IST
Ukraine's president urged global leaders Wednesday to stand with his country and not seek an out instead of a real, just peace" more than two years into Russia's war.

At a time when he faces growing pressure from Western allies and some of his fellow Ukrainians to negotiate a cease-fire, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the U.N. General Assembly there's no alternative to the peace formula he presented two years ago. Among other things, it seeks the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukraine and accountability for war crimes.

Any parallel or alternative attempts to seek peace are, in fact, efforts to achieve an out instead of an end to the war, he said.

Do not divide the world. Be united nations, he implored. And that will bring us peace.


Russia Ukraine ConflictUkraine

Sep 25 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

