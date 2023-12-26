Home / World News / Ukrainian forces damage Russian naval ship in Crimea airstrike: Official

Ukrainian forces damage Russian naval ship in Crimea airstrike: Official

There was no immediate report of how badly the ship was damaged, but videos circulating on Ukrainian channels showed an extensive fire in the port area

AP Kyiv

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
A Russian naval ship in Crimea was damaged in an airstrike by Ukrainian forces, Russia's Defence Ministry said Tuesday.

The landing ship Novocherkassk was hit at a base in the city of Feodosia by plane-launched guided missiles, the ministry said.

The ministry said two Ukrainian fighter jets were destroyed by anti-aircraft fire during the attack.

There was no immediate report of how badly the ship was damaged, but videos circulating on Ukrainian channels showed an extensive fire in the port area.

Topics :UkraineRussia Ukraine ConflictRussiaCrimea

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

