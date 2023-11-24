Home / World News / UN peacekeepers from 16 countries undergo military training in India

UN peacekeepers from 16 countries undergo military training in India

The course, themed on the UN framework and designed as an empowering and collaborative training programme, was organised jointly in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
The Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping-India conducted a course for military officers of 16 friendly foreign countries and the Indian Army to enhance leadership skills, tactical thinking and operational effectiveness, according to a statement.

The United Nations Pre-Deployment Course (Training of Trainers) was conducted under the aegis of the Indian Army from November 6-24, it said.

The course, themed on the UN framework and designed as an empowering and collaborative training programme, was organised jointly in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, a defence statement issued on Friday said.

The event underscores India's commitment to fostering greater international cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Operations, it said.

The course aimed at enhancing leadership skills, tactical thinking and operational effectiveness among officers, creating a platform for cross-cultural exchange and professional growth, the statement said.

Participants engaged in a series of dynamic workshops, scenario based tactical simulations and lectures delivered by distinguished experts in the field, it said.

