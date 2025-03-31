United Airlines receives FAA approval for first Starlink-equipped planes

Last year, United signed a deal with Starlink to provide in-flight internet services across its entire fleet of over 1,000 aircraft over the next several years.
Starlink, a unit of SpaceX, has deals with multiple airlines to provide in-flight internet services as it seeks to expand its reach beyond consumers and households in rural areas around the world with little to no internet access.
The satellite-based internet services provider previously signed deals with Hawaiian Airlines and regional carrier JSX.
In Canada, which is embroiled in a tariff dispute with the United States, WestJet Airlines has faced complaints from some passengers on social media sites over a deal announced last summer to provide Wi-Fi access onboard through Musk's Starlink.
Musk has faced opposition directed at Starlink and to a greater extent at Tesla, due to his role overseeing massive layoffs and firings in moves to cut federal spending in the United States as an adviser to President Donald Trump.
Canada's second largest carrier said in a recent statement that it began activating its Wi-Fi service in March with plans to complete all installations and upgrades on its narrow-body fleet by the end of 2025, and on its wide-body jets by the end of 2026.