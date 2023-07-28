Home / World News / US annual inflation slows in June; labour costs cool in second quarter

US annual inflation slows in June; labour costs cool in second quarter

Receding inflation has raised cautious optimism of a "soft landing" for the economy envisaged by Fed officials rather than the recession that most economists have been predicting

Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 10:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

US annual inflation logged its smallest increase in more than two years in June, with underlying price pressures moderating, a trend that, if sustained, could push the Federal Reserve closer to ending its fastest interest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s.
 
The improving inflation environment was underscored by other data on Friday showing labor costs rose at their slowest pace in two years in the second quarter as wage growth cooled. Receding inflation has raised cautious optimism of a "soft landing" for the economy envisaged by Fed officials rather than the recession that most economists have been predicting.
 
The US central bank on Wednesday raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to the 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent range, a level last seen just prior to the 2007 housing market crash and which has not been consistently exceeded for about 22 years.
 
“The Fed must make more progress, but inflation rates are falling, which at the margin reduces the likelihood of a September rate hike,” said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York.
 
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.2 per cent last month after edging up 0.1 per cent in May, the Commerce Department said. Food prices dipped 0.1 per cent while the cost of energy increased 0.6 per cent. In the 12 months through June, the PCE price index advanced 3 per cent. 
 
That was the smallest annual gain since March 2021 and followed a 3.8 per cent rise in May.


Also Read

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Gold ornaments raise retail inflation in personal care segment to 9% in Apr

Are the markets ignoring the possibility of higher inflation?

March WPI inflation drops to 1.34%; food inflation slows to 2.32%

Meta plans retention 'hooks' for Threads as over half of users leave app

Russian President Putin says ready for talks, but Kyiv refusing to join

Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US, parking brakes turn on unexpectedly

Hottest July ever signals 'era of global boiling has arrived': UN chief

G7 nations' position on war in Ukraine will remain same, says Japan

Topics :Inflation riseUS Inflation

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story