Home / Industry / Auto / Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US, parking brakes turn on unexpectedly

Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in US, parking brakes turn on unexpectedly

Ford is recalling more than 870,000 newer F-150 pickup trucks in the US because the electric parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly

AP Dearborn (US)
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Ford is recalling more than 870,000 newer F-150 pickup trucks in the US because the electric parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly.

The recall covers certain pickups from the 2021 through 2023 model years with single exhaust systems. Ford's F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the US.

The company says in documents posted by government safety regulators on Friday that a rear wiring bundle can come in contact with the rear axle housing. That can chafe the wiring and cause a short circuit, which can turn on the parking brake without action from the driver, increasing the risk of a crash.

Drivers may see a parking brake warning light and a warning message on the dashboard.

Ford says in documents that it has 918 warranty claims and three field reports of wire chafing in North America. Of these, 299 indicated unexpected parking brake activation, and 19 of these happened while the trucks were being driven.

The company says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will inspect the rear wiring harness. If protective tape is worn through, the harness will be replaced. If the tape isn't worn, dealers will install a protective tie strap and tape wrap.

Owners will be notified by letter starting September 11.

Owners with questions can call Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332.

Also Read

Ford to cut hundreds of US salaried workers to boost profit, lower costs

Tamil Nadu govt considers 'unlocking' Ford India for real estate purposes

Tata Motors to operationalise Ford's Sanand unit in Gujarat in 12-18 months

Ford halts production, shipments of electric truck due to battery issue

Ford to cut 3,800 engineering, administration jobs in Europe in next 3 yrs

Customers be asked to refund rebate on EV purchases amid subsidy revocation

Ola denies receiving flood warning over viral video of 350 drowned cabs

Servotech Power to make EV components with initial investment of Rs 30 cr

As demand soars, Triumph Speed 400 booking amount raised to Rs 10,000

India model pre-orders 'exceeding expectations', says Harley-Davidson CEO

Topics :Fordautomobile manufacturerAuto industry

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story