US borders not open as migration rules change: Homeland Security official

Migrants entering the US without documents as pandemic-era controls lift on Thursday will face long-term bans and possible prosecution, warned a top official of US Homeland Security.

"Our borders are not open," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, hours before the United States implements a tough new immigration policy.

Hundreds of migrants arrived in Ciudad Juarez to cross the border into the United States before the Title 42 policy, which allows for the immediate expulsion of irregular migrants entering the country, comes to an end. Those found to have entered the country illegally could face a five-year ban on re-entry.

"If anyone arrives at our southern border after midnight tonight, they will be presumed ineligible for asylum and subject to steeper consequences for unlawful entry, including a minimum five-year ban on reentry and potential criminal prosecution," Mayorkas said.

The Title 42 policy, put in place in January 2020 under a coronavirus public health emergency, will be lifted at midnight Thursday.

"The pandemic-era Title 42 public health order will end. Starting at midnight, people who arrive at our southern border will be subject to our immigration enforcement authorities under Title 8 of the United States Code," said Mayorkas.

He said that the administration has been preparing its plan for two years and that it will take time to show results and that federal resources have been surged to the border to deal with the expected influx of migrants.

He also reiterated his call on Congress to pass immigration reform and deliver the resources, clear authorities and modernized processes to tackle the problem.

"Our current situation is the outcome of Congress leaving a broken, outdated immigration system in place for over two decades, despite unanimous agreement that we desperately need legislative reform. It is also the result of Congress's decision not to provide us with the resources we need and that we requested. Our efforts within the constraints of our broken immigration system are focused on ensuring that the process is safe, orderly, and humane, all while protecting our dedicated workforce and our communities," he added.