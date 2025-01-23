US C-section requests surge as birthright citizenship deadline looms

A new trend is emerging in the United States, centered around C-sections, fuelled by anxieties over citizenship. At a maternity clinic in New Jersey, Dr SD Rama has seen a significant uptick in requests for preterm deliveries, a phenomenon linked to President Donald Trump’s January 20 proclamation calling for an end to birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment, reports The Times of India.

The majority of these requests come from Indian women in their eighth or ninth month of pregnancy, many of them asking for C-sections before February 20. Some are still a couple of months away from their due date.

Dr Rama recounted an incident where a seven-month-pregnant woman and her husband came in requesting a preterm delivery, despite not being due until March.

The urgency to meet the February 20 deadline — after which babies born to non-permanent residents will no longer automatically acquire citizenship — has become a widespread concern among expectant families.

Dr SG Mukkala, an obstetrician and gynaecologist in Texas, US, has been explaining to couples that while it may be possible, preterm births carry significant risks to both the mother and the baby. “In the past two days, I have spoken to 15 to 20 couples regarding this,” she said, as mentioned by the report.

Green card backlog fuels fears

With the green card backlog now stretching over a century, birthright citizenship had served as a crucial safety net for many, particularly Indian families working in the US.

Varun, who, along with his wife Priya (names changed), moved to the US eight years ago on an H-1B visa, said that they are relying on our child being born here. “We’ve been waiting for our green cards for six years. This was the only way to ensure stability for our family. We are terrified of the uncertainty,” he said, as cited by the report. Priya, 34, is due to give birth in early March.

For some, the policy shift has had even more profound effects.

Policy shift deepens immigrant anxiety

A 28-year-old finance professional voiced concerns over the future of his plans if his dependent wife were to give birth after the deadline. We sacrificed so much to come here. Now, it feels like the door is closing on us,” he said, still months away from becoming a parent. The policy change is also deeply impacting undocumented immigrants.

Vijay (name changed), a California resident who has lived in the US for eight years after entering illegally, expressed his despair over the administration’s decision. “We thought of seeking asylum, but then my wife got pregnant and our lawyer suggested that we get direct citizenship through our child. Now, we are all at sea,” he said, as mentioned by the report.