Galaxy S25 series: Check Google Gemini and Samsung AI features from OneUI 7

Samsung debuted Android 15 operating system-based One UI 7 with the Galaxy S25 series launch. Dubbed by the South Korean company as integrated artificial intelligence platform, One UI 7 introduces new Galaxy AI features and upgrades to existing suite to offer a “natural and context-aware mobile experience.” Here are all the new AI-powered features that power the experience on the Galaxy S25 series smartphones:
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: New AI features
Google Gemini integration
Samsung has collaborated with Google to introduce several new features for the built-in Gemini AI assistant on the Galaxy S25 series smartphones. While these features will debut on the new Samsung smartphones, they are expected to expand to more Android devices in the future, such as the Google Pixel 9 series models.
Integrated Gemini assistant: On the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Google's Gemini assistant could be called upon by long-pressing the side button. Google is also adding new Gemini extensions for native Samsung apps like Reminder, Calendar, Notes and Clock, which will enable the AI assistant to take multiple actions across apps and services with a single user prompt.
Gemini Live: The conversational interface of Google Gemini is getting new abilities. Users can now add images, files and YouTube videos to the conversation, making Gemini Live more multimodal.
Circle to Search: Google's gesture-driven visual search feature is also getting an update. Google said that it is expanding AI Overviews to more visual searches on Circle to Search. Additionally, Circle to Search can now identify phone numbers, email addresses and URLs on the screen, enabling one-tap options for making a call, sending a mail or visiting the website.
Galaxy AI features
Beyond new Gemini AI features, Samsung has introduced several new Galaxy AI tools for creativity and productivity. These include:
Now Brief: Leveraging the "Personal Data Engine," this new feature generates personalised daily summaries and suggestions, such as weather updates, health insights, news highlights, and more. The feature analyses personal data and usage patterns with on-device processing to offer tailored suggestions.
AI Select: Offers personalised suggestions based on what is on the screen. For example, if the screen has text displayed, the feature will recommend AI-powered writing tools for editing, rewriting, formatting and more. Similarly, it will suggest AI-powered creativity tools for on-screen images.
Writing Assist: On the Galaxy S25 series, Writing Assist features such as summarising content or automatically formatting notes can be enabled where texts can be selected, without needing to switch between applications.
Drawing Assist: The Galaxy S25 series devices allow users to generate images by combining inputs such as rough sketches, text, and voice.
Improved Search: With the Galaxy S25 series, users can perform actionable searches with context-aware suggestions for next steps. Additionally, local search now has natural language understanding which allows users to intuitively search for photos, files, setting options and more.
Call Transcripts: Using this feature on the Galaxy S25 series, users will be able to transcribe phone calls automatically in up to 20 languages, including Hindi and English (India), while recording phone calls.
ProScaler: The feature leverages on-device AI processing to upscale visuals by up to 40 per cent on the Galaxy S25 series smartphones.
Audio Eraser: The new Audio Eraser feature on the Galaxy S25 series eliminates unwanted noise from recorded videos. The feature also lets users isolate categories of sounds including voice, music, wind and more.