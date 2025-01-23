Galaxy S25 series: Check Google Gemini and Samsung AI features from OneUI 7

Samsung debuted Android 15 operating system-based One UI 7 with the Galaxy S25 series launch. Dubbed by the South Korean company as integrated artificial intelligence platform, One UI 7 introduces new Galaxy AI features and upgrades to existing suite to offer a “natural and context-aware mobile experience.” Here are all the new AI-powered features that power the experience on the Galaxy S25 series smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: New AI features

Google Gemini integration

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 series: India pricing, pre-order details, specifications Samsung has collaborated with Google to introduce several new features for the built-in Gemini AI assistant on the Galaxy S25 series smartphones. While these features will debut on the new Samsung smartphones, they are expected to expand to more Android devices in the future, such as the Google Pixel 9 series models.

Integrated Gemini assistant: On the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Google's Gemini assistant could be called upon by long-pressing the side button. Google is also adding new Gemini extensions for native Samsung apps like Reminder, Calendar, Notes and Clock, which will enable the AI assistant to take multiple actions across apps and services with a single user prompt.

Gemini Live: The conversational interface of Google Gemini is getting new abilities. Users can now add images, files and YouTube videos to the conversation, making Gemini Live more multimodal.

Circle to Search: Google's gesture-driven visual search feature is also getting an update. Google said that it is expanding AI Overviews to more visual searches on Circle to Search. Additionally, Circle to Search can now identify phone numbers, email addresses and URLs on the screen, enabling one-tap options for making a call, sending a mail or visiting the website.

Galaxy AI features

Beyond new Gemini AI features, Samsung has introduced several new Galaxy AI tools for creativity and productivity. These include: