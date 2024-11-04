US election showdown: Latest polls show Harris v Trump is too close to call

With the United States presidential election just a day away on November 5, the race between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump remains highly competitive. The contest has tightened as both candidates crisscross critical battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, with early voting underway. Polls suggest that Harris holds a narrow lead nationally, with a one-point edge of 48 per cent to Trump’s 47 per cent—well within the margin of error. While Harris holds a slight lead in national polls, the battleground states remain unpredictable. Polls in Iowa, traditionally a pivotal state, indicate that Harris has recently surged ahead, holding a 47 per cent to 44 per cent lead. This uptick is largely driven by female voters, with 56 per cent of women favouring Harris compared to 36 per cent for Trump, sparking concern among Trump’s campaign advisers.

Economic concerns continue to shape the race, with both candidates focusing heavily on issues like inflation and unemployment. While Trump has a slight edge in handling inflation and the rising cost of living, Harris has a marginal lead in general economic trust. According to an AP-NORC poll from October, 43 per cent of voters trust Harris more on the economy, compared to 41 per cent for Trump. In a Gallup survey, however, 54 per cent of respondents believe Trump would better handle economic issues, underscoring a key divide among voters.

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: On the campaign trail

The candidates’ final campaign rallies reflect contrasting approaches. Kamala Harris delivered a unity-focused rally in Michigan, choosing not to criticise her opponent directly. Her message of being a “president for all Americans” contrasts sharply with Trump’s strategy, which includes pointed criticism of Democrats.

Trump, meanwhile, has prioritised rallying in Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, highlighting his plans to tackle inflation and reduce government intervention. He has repeatedly attributed rising costs to the policies of the current administration, tying these to Harris as a continuation of the Biden legacy.

More From This Section

US elections: Know your candidates

Kamala Harris: Aged 60, Harris is the current vice-president and a former senator from California. She has a reputation as a skilled debater and litigator, evident during her time in the Senate and earlier roles as attorney-general of California. Known for her moderate stance on some issues and her focus on social justice, Harris is a seasoned candidate with deep legal and political experience. Her platform centres on unity and policy continuity, especially concerning healthcare, the economy, and foreign relations.

Donald Trump: At 78, Trump is a former president seeking a return to the Oval Office. His campaign has leaned heavily on a mix of cultural and economic issues, with promises to reduce inflation, secure borders, and cut down on what he describes as “left-wing gender insanity.” Trump's term in office ended in controversy, including the Capitol riots and subsequent criminal indictments. Despite these challenges, his populist appeal remains strong, particularly among voters concerned with immigration, inflation, and government accountability.

As election day nears, both candidates remain neck-and-neck in polls, making it likely that the outcome could hinge on a few key battleground states. With voters divided on issues such as the economy and national unity, the United States waits to see which path will resonate most as America’s next chapter unfolds.