Supporters back Donald Trump on economic stability at Pennsylvania rally

Supporters of Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate and former US President, expressed their enthusiasm and reasons for backing him at his Pennsylvania rally.

The supporters endorsed Trump on several issues including national security, immigration, and economic stability.

Speaking to ANI, a supporter said, "My name is Brent Miller. This is the fourth one I've been to. Today is the end of a mega retreat to get people to vote. He's asking for us to vote for the right things I agree with."

He added, "At my age, I'm looking for my kids, my grandkids and their future as when I was their age, I was always scared about war. I hope that's not a subject today. I believe he will bring a great four years in front of us."

Another supporter who attended Trump's Pennsylvania rally asserted that Trump is the only leader who can bring about the best future for the country.

"We are here to support our president because he is the one who is going to give us a bright future because this country is not going well. I am thinking about my grandchildren. I am here because I am leaving this country next year but my grandchildren will be here, and I want the best future for them. The only one who can do this is Donald Trump," he told ANI.

Another supporter Tracy Kells, expressed her support to former President Trump over immigration and said, "My name is Tracy Kells...and I really feel strongly about immigration. I came to this country legally in 2002 and had to do all of the checks, the background checks, and sign a form saying that I'll never take any benefits for at least five years."

She added, "And now we have more than 20 million people that have just come across the border, just draining the resources from the American people. I believe that Trump is going to put a stop to that which will in itself help to fix the economy, and it will make America a lot safer like it was when I first came here."

Meanwhile, on Trump's tweet on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, a supporter said, "I think that is horrible and we need a President that can go in there, talk about it, fix it and do something about it."

While campaigning in Lititz, Pennsylvania on Sunday, Trump said that he would bring back the "American Dream" while taking a jibe at his Democratic rival and US Vice President Kamala Harris, stating that she had broken that dream and that he would fix it and vowed to "fix it fast."

"I have come today with a message of hope for all Americans; with your vote on Tuesday, I will end inflation. I will stop the invasion of massive numbers of criminals coming into our country. Thank you very much, Kamala and Joe. I will bring back the American dream, and we'll bring it back stronger than ever before. Kamala broke it, and we will fix it and we're going to fix it fast," Trump said at the rally.

He asserted that under his leadership, the country would experience a resurgence, stating that the US would be "bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than ever before."

This rhetoric underscores a central theme of his campaign, where he gave a stark choice between what he labels "incompetence and failure" in the current administration and the prospect of transformative success should he return to the White House.

The US presidential elections are set to take place on November 5, with Vice President Kamala Harris going against former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Trump is aiming to make a comeback to the White House after his bitter exit last time, while Harris is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president of the US.

A recent poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College showed Harris and Trump tied at 48 per cent in the popular vote. The two leaders remain tied even after three months of the most tumultuous months in the recent political history of the US.