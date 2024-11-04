China urges France to get EU to arrive at palatable EV trade solution

China has urged France to take on "an active role" to push the European Commission towards a solution acceptable to both the European and Chinese electric vehicle industries, Beijing's commerce ministry said on Monday, citing its minister.

Wang Wentao, in a meeting with French junior trade minister Sophie Primas in Shanghai on Sunday, reiterated the European Union's investigation into China's EVs is a major concern and has "seriously hindered" China-EU auto industry cooperation.

The EU launched an anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Chinese-made battery EVs last year and in October voted for

tariffs on those vehicles. China in the past year has launched its own investigations into European pork and dairy, and imposed temporary anti-dumping measures on imports of brandy from the EU early this month.

Primas is on a three-day visit to challenge China over its import duties on brandy, which Paris calls political and unjustified, Reuters reported last week.

Wang told Primas China's trade remedy investigations on EU brandy, pork and dairy products were in accordance with the domestic industry's applications and complied with the World Trade Organization rules, "unlike the EU" which was "rash" in launching its EV probe.

"China will continue to conduct investigations in strict accordance with the law, safeguard the legitimate rights of enterprises of EU member states, including France, and make rulings based on facts and evidence," the ministry statement cited Wang as saying.

But he said China is willing to work with the European Commission towards a "proper solution" as well, without elaborating.