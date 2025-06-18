Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 12:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US Fed keeps rates steady for 4th straight meeting, remains open for cuts

US Fed keeps rates steady for 4th straight meeting, remains open for cuts

US Federal Reserve decided on Wednesday to keep interest rates unchanged, while indicating that reductions could still be on the table in the second half of the year

Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell (Photo: US Federal Reserve)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has once again opted to maintain its benchmark interest rate, keeping it at 4.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent. This marks the fourth straight meeting where rates have remained unchanged. The decision was backed unanimously by voting members of the committee.  In a statement released after the meeting, the Fed said, “Inflation remains somewhat elevated” and noted that “recent indicators suggest economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace.” It added that the “unemployment rate remains low” and that “labour market conditions remain solid,” signalling continued confidence in the overall strength of the economy.    Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump criticised the expected move, demanding significantly larger rate cuts ranging from 1 to 2.5 percentage points.   Fed decisions are announced after extensive deliberation between the seven presidentially-appointed Fed governors and a rotating group of five regional bank presidents.
 

More From This Section

us steel, nippon steel, united states flag, steel

Nippon steel acquires US steel for $14.9 bn with Trump-backed deal

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Khamenei warns US of 'irreparable damage' if it joins Israeli strikes

US President Donald Trump

Trump to host Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for White House lunch

Alcohol on flight

US set to drop daily alcohol limit from dietary guidelines: Report

Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission to India Mohammad Javad Hosseini

Ready for peace talks, but first condemn Israel's action: Iranian diplomat

Topics : Donald Trump US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesManchester City vs Wydad AC LIVE ScoreRSOS 10th 12th Result 2025Arisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon