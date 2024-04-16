Home / World News / US Fed should not act urgently to cut interest rates unless required: Daly

US Fed should not act urgently to cut interest rates unless required: Daly

The worst thing to do is act urgently when urgency is not required, Daly, one of 19 US central bankers who set monetary policy, said at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research

As recently as March most Fed policymakers saw at least three rate cuts by year's end | File image
Reuters California
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
There is "no urgency" to cut US interest rates, Mary Daly, the president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, said on Monday, with the economy and labor market strong, and inflation still above the Fed's target of 2 per cent.
 
The Fed is increasingly expected to hold its policy rate steady in the range of 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent until mid-September, more than a year past its last rate hike, before cutting rates just twice before year-end, but inflation in the first three months was higher than most forecasters expected.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The worst thing to do is act urgently when urgency is not required," Daly, one of 19 US central bankers who set monetary policy, said at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.
 
As recently as March most Fed policymakers saw at least three rate cuts by year's end. But strong consumer spending, and a labour market in which unemployment was 3.8 per cent last month, give little cause for concern that policy is too tight.
 
Just two weeks ago Daly said three rate cuts this year would be "reasonable."
 
She did not repeat that view on Monday, nor offer any clear signal on when she might be ready to consider a rate cut, except for saying she would need to be confident inflation was headed toward 2 per cent.
 
"Policy is in a good place; we are in a ready position," she added.
 
"We have to be thoughtful about not getting too confident that the latest sticky inflation is an indication where we are going forward, and we can't get too confident that our projection that inflation will continue to come down is going to materialise."
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

US Fed keeps policy rates unchanged for 3rd time: Here're 5 key takeaways

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DA

Death Stranding Director's Cut arriving on select Apple devices on Jan 31

7th Pay Commission: Central government approves 4 per cent hike in DA

Slow US inflation retreat to bolster Fed Reserve's patience over rate cuts

Believe Iran will handle situation well, spare Mideast with turmoil: China

US awards Samsung $6.4 bn in grants to boost Texas chip production

White House rejects House Republican effort to get Prez Biden to testify

Baltimore bridge collapse: FBI opens criminal probe, fourth body recovered

Tesla lays off more than 10% of global workforce amid dwindling sales

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :US Federal ReserveUS Fed rate hikeUS interest rates

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story