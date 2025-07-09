Home / World News / US federal judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to stop DOJ grant cancellations

US federal judge dismisses lawsuit seeking to stop DOJ grant cancellations

A federal judge has allowed the Trump administration to rescind nearly $800 million dollars in grants for programmes supporting violence reduction and crime victims

gavel
The lawsuit filed by the Democracy Forward Foundation and the Perry Law firm argued that the grant terminations did not allow due process to the organisations. (Photo: Freepik)
AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 7:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A federal judge has allowed the Trump administration to rescind nearly ₹800 million dollars in grants for programmes supporting violence reduction and crime victims.

US District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington on Monday denied a preliminary injunction sought by five organisations on behalf of all recipients of the more than 360 grant awards, and granted a motion by the federal government to dismiss the case. 

ALSO READ: Best of BS Opinion: When the world cartwheels, who lands on their feet? 

Mehta called the Department of Justice's actions shameful, but said the court lacked jurisdiction and the organisations had failed to state a constitutional violation or protection.

Defendants' rescinding of these awards is shameful. It is likely to harm communities and individuals vulnerable to crime and violence, Mehta wrote in his ruling. But displeasure and sympathy are not enough in a court of law.

The Justice Department's Office of Justice Programmes cancelled the grants worth more than $800 million in April, saying it had changed its priorities to, among other things, more directly support certain law enforcement operations, combat violent crime and support American victims of trafficking and sexual assault. 

A message left seeking comment from Democracy Forward officials was not immediately returned. A Department of Justice spokesperson declined to comment on the ruling.

The lawsuit filed by the Democracy Forward Foundation and the Perry Law firm argued that the grant terminations did not allow due process to the organisations and lacked sufficient clarity. The lawyers also said the move violated the constitutional separation of powers clause that gives Congress appropriation powers.

Many of the organisations that lost the federal money said the unexpected cancellations mid-stream had meant layoffs, program closures and loss of community partnerships. 

The five organisations named as plaintiffs sought class status to represent all affected grant recipients. Attorneys General from at least 18 states and the District of Columbia had filed amicus briefs in support of the action, as well as local governments and prosecuting attorneys- several of whom had lost grants for victims programs, alternatives to prosecution programs or others.

The Justice Department asked Mehta to dismiss the suit, arguing in a court filing that there was no legal basis for the Court to order DOJ to restore lawfully terminated grants and keep paying for programmes that the Executive Branch views as inconsistent with the interests of the United States.

Noting that it intended to redirect the grant funds, it called the suit a run-of-the mill contract dispute and said it belonged in a different court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Texas inspectors cleared Camp Mystic's disaster plan 2 days before flood

Supreme Court clears way for Trump's plans to downsize federal workforce

Over 100 dead, 160 still missing after deadly floods, says Texas Guv

Trump says he is not happy with Russia's Putin, considering sanctions

Trump says Brics aims to hurt us, threatens 10% tariff on member nations

Topics :US Department of JusticeUnited States

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story