US intel official claims govt hiding multi-decade alien programme

A former US intelligence officer claims that the US government is in possession of alien spacecraft. He says the government is hiding the information on aliens from the public and Congress

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
David Grusch

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
The retired United States Air Force Major David Grusch testified to Congress on Wednesday saying the US was concealing a long-standing programme recovering and decoding unidentified flying objects (UFO). The Pentagon has denied the claims.

The retired major gives his testimony before a House Oversight Committee. The study of the mysterious Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) often evokes talks of aliens and "little green men." Both Democrats and Republicans support and push to conduct more research in the domain as a national security matter on fears that the unnatural sightings may be connected with the country’s adversaries. 

ABC, a US-based news portal, reported that a former US intelligence officer testified that the US government is in possession of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs). Grusch led the UAP analysis in the US Department of Defence agency alleging that the US has a spacecraft of non-human origin.

According to AFP, Grusch said, "I was informed, in the course of my official duties, of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering programme. I made the decision, based on the data I collected, to report this information to my superiors and multiple inspectors general, and in effect becoming a whistleblower."

Grusch continuously denied making any comment in a public setting as the information is classified.

He mentioned that the US government is hiding the information on UAPs not only from the public but from Congress as well. He said that he interviewed people with direct knowledge of the non-human craft.

"My testimony is based on information I've been given by individuals with a longstanding track record of legitimacy and service to this country -- many of whom also shared compelling evidence in the form of photography, official documentation, and classified oral testimony," Grusch told lawmakers, AFP reported.

Last month, the Pentagon said that it hadn't found "any verifiable information to substantiate" the claims about crashed alien spacecraft, ABC reported.

The Pentagon claimed that they didn't find "any verifiable information to substantiate" about the crashed alien spacecraft, reported ABC. 

The reports of UFO detection have earlier also been revealed by the former US Navy officials who said they had sighted unidentified aerial phenomena several times in their tenure.  Ryan Graves, a retired Navy pilot, also made claims of observing such ‘alien crafts’ while flying his fighter aircraft. As more and more US officials come out with such revelations, it has generated curiosity and debate among the masses about the presence of aliens on earth.

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 12:45 PM IST

