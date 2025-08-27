Home / World News / US govt stake in chipmaker Nvidia not on the table: Treasury Secy Bessent

US govt stake in chipmaker Nvidia not on the table: Treasury Secy Bessent

"I don't think Nvidia needs financial support, so that seems not on the table right now," he said in an interview on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria" program

Nvidia
Bessent raised the possibility that the administration could take stakes in other industries.
Reuters
Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
A US stake in chipmaker Nvidia is "not on the table" Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday. 
"I don't think Nvidia needs financial support, so that seems not on the table right now," he said in an interview on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria" program. 
Bessent raised the possibility that the administration could take stakes in other industries. 
"Could there be other industries where that we're reshaping, something like ship building? Sure, there could be things like that," Bessent said. 
The Trump administration last week announced a near-10% stake in chipmaker Intel. It previously intervened to complete the purchase of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel in June, taking what Trump called a "golden share" that gives Washington say over its operations.

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

