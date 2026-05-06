US, Iran closing in on one-page memo to end war as talks progress: Report

The United States and Iran are reportedly nearing a preliminary agreement aimed at ending the ongoing conflict and restarting diplomatic engagement.

According to Axios, the White House believes negotiations with Iran are moving closer to a breakthrough on a one-page memorandum of understanding (MoU), which is expected to outline a pathway to end the ongoing conflict and lay the groundwork for more detailed nuclear talks.

The US expects Iranian responses on several key points within the next 48 hours. However, it also cautioned that no agreement has been reached yet, while noting that this is the closest the two sides have come to an understanding since the war began.

The proposed deal reportedly includes Iran agreeing to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment. In return, the US would lift sanctions and release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets. Both sides would also ease restrictions related to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported. The draft framework is structured as a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding. It is intended to outline immediate steps to halt hostilities and open a 30-day window for negotiations on a more comprehensive and detailed agreement. Trump pauses Project Freedom in Hormuz The development comes after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause in “Project Freedom”, a US-led initiative aimed at assisting stranded vessels in exiting the Strait of Hormuz.