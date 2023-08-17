Home / World News / US jobless claims decline by 11,000 in sign of resilient labor market

US jobless claims decline by 11,000 in sign of resilient labor market

Initial claims decreased by 11,000 to 239,000 in the week ended Aug. 12, according to Labor Department data out Thursday

Bloomberg
Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Augusta Saraiva

Applications for unemployment benefits fell by the most in five weeks, suggesting the resilient economy is making employers reluctant to reduce headcount.
 
Initial claims decreased by 11,000 to 239,000 in the week ended Aug. 12, according to Labor Department data out Thursday. The figure was in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Continuing claims, which include those who have received benefits for longer than one week, rose to 1.72 million in the period through Aug. 5.




The labor market continues to show strength despite the impact of higher borrowing costs on various sectors of the economy. While some employers are starting to scale back hiring, many are hesitant to dismiss workers after having trouble attracting and retaining talent during the pandemic.

The initial claims data can be particularly volatile in the summer months as automakers close for their annual retooling period. The four-week moving average, which smooths out some of that volatility, increased to 234,250.

On an unadjusted basis, claims decreased last week to 212,850. California, Texas and Michigan posted the largest declines, while applications rose in Virginia.

Also Read

US unemployment claims tick up to 245,000, but still low by standards

US unemployment claims increase to 239,000, led by jump in California

US weekly jobless claims fall unexpectedly, shows labour market strength

US jobless claims show emerging cracks in a strong labour market

US weekly jobless claims decline, first-quarter GDP revised higher

JPMorgan Index may include India's sovereign bonds in 2024, says Pictet

Tesla didn't fix autopilot after fatal 2016 Florida crash, engineers say

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Walmart raises forecasts, tops sales estimates on lower price offers

Govt likely to slash duty on UK cars, scotch whisky under trade pact

Topics :US job dataUS jobless claimsUnited StatesUS economygig economy

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girls

Airtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story