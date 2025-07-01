US judge allows govt antitrust lawsuit against Apple to move forward

A federal judge on Monday rebuffed Apple's request to throw out a US government lawsuit alleging the technology trendsetter has built a maze of illegal barriers to protect the iPhone from competition and fatten its profit margins.

The 33-page opinion from US District Judge Xavier Neals in New Jersey will enable an antitrust lawsuit that the US Justice Department filed against Apple 15 months ago to proceed.

Neals has set a timetable that could see the case come to trial in 2027.

Apple has sought to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the Justice Department had distorted the contours of the smartphone market and made a series of other misinterpretations that warranted the case be thrown out.

But Neals decided there is enough evidence to support the Justice Department's market definitions and concluded the case's key allegations merited further examination at trial. The case seeks to pierce the digital fortress that Apple Inc, based in Cupertino, California, has built around the iPhone, iPad and other products to create a so-called walled garden allowing its hardware and software to mesh seamlessly for users. The Justice Department alleges that walled garden has mostly turned into a shield against competition, creating market conditions that enable it to charge higher prices and stifle innovation.

The lawsuit sets forth several allegations of technological barricades that constitute anticompetitive conduct, Neals wrote in his opinion. The judge also concluded the Justice Department had pointed toward enough areas of troubling conduct that raised the dangerous possibility that Apple has turned the iPhone into an illegal monopoly. In a Monday statement, Apple reiterated its position that the Justice Department's case is wrong on the facts and the law, and we will continue to vigorously fight it in court". The antitrust lawsuit isn't the only legal headache threatening to undercut its profits, which totalled USD 94 billion on sales of USD 295 billion in its fiscal year ending last September.

Another federal judge in April issued a civil contempt order banning Apple from collecting any fees from in-app transactions on the iPhone that are funnelled through other options besides its once-exclusive payment processing system that charged commissions ranging from 15 to 30 per cent. Apple also could lose a more than $20 billion annual payment that it gets for making Google the default search tool on the iPhone and other products as part of another antitrust case brought by the Justice Department. A federal judge in Washington is considering whether to ban the deals with Apple as part of a shake-up being proposed to address Google's illegal monopoly in search.