Home / World News / US labour dept recovers over $71K in back wages, liquidates damages

US labour dept recovers over $71K in back wages, liquidates damages

The employer also failed to pay three workers at least the federal minimum wage by not keeping an accurate record of hours worked. Their actions violated the Fair Labour Standards Act

Press Trust of India Washington
Photo: pexels

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The US department of labour has retrieved USD 71,047 in back wages and liquidated damages for 25 workers after a probe into a Florida-based firm dealing in Indian vegetables and fruits found that the company denied its employees minimum wage and overtime as mandated by law.

"Investigators found Patel Shippers LLC, which provides fruits and vegetables from India and Asia to grocery stores in 10 states, including Florida, denied 25 workers overtime wages by paying them straight-time rates for all hours worked, including for hours over 40 in a workweek," the labour department said in a press release on Monday.

The employer also failed to pay three workers at least the federal minimum wage by not keeping an accurate record of hours worked. Their actions violated the Fair Labour Standards Act, it said.

Following the investigation, the department recovered USD 71,047 (approx Rs 58,69,438) in back wages and liquidated damages for 25 workers, the press release said.

Employers have a legal obligation to pay workers for all the hours that they work. When they fail to do so they may owe back wages and liquidated damages, said Wage and Hour Division Acting District Director Anthony Delgado in Miami.

Patel Shippers LLC delivers fruit and vegetables to grocery stores in Miami, Sunrise and West Palm Beach. The company also supplies grocers in Arizona, California, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, the release said.

Also Read

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

Three Centre of Excellence to be set up for fruits, vegetables: Agri Min

Top CEOs got an average hike of 9% in 2022, workers' wages fell 3%: Oxfam

Labour Day 2023: History, Evolvement, Importance, Celebration of day

UK wages rise sharply in April, set to bolster expectations of rate hike

China defends new standard map; urges India not to 'over-interpret' it

After Tesla eases monitoring of ones using autopilot, regulators seek reply

Artificial intelligence could aid future viral outbreak response: Study

US comm secy warns China will be uninvestable without action on raids

US economic growth for last quarter is revised down to 2.1% annual rate

Topics :United Stateslabour Law

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Surat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflation

Haryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told

Next Story