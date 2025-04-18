US man hijacks flight, stabs pilot and passengers before being shot dead

A domestic flight in Belize turned into a nightmare on Friday when a US citizen hijacked the aircraft mid-air, stabbing the pilot and two passengers before being fatally shot by one of the victims, officials from Belize and the US confirmed.

Thanks to the quick actions of the crew and passengers, the plane landed safely, averting what authorities said could have been a major tragedy.

The Tropic Air flight was carrying 14 passengers and two crew members. It had departed from Corozal, near Belize’s border with Mexico, and was headed to the popular tourist destination of San Pedro when chaos erupted, according to The New York Times.

The aircraft flew erratically for nearly two hours before it was guided to a safe landing in Ladyville, a coastal town, escorted by a police helicopter.

A full emergency was declared shortly after the attack began around 8:30 am local time, according to the Belize Airport Concession Company.

“In the face of incomprehensible pressure, our pilot acted with extraordinary courage and calm, guiding the aircraft to a safe landing. His actions were nothing short of heroic,” said Maximillian Greif, Chief Executive Officer of Tropic Air.

The pilot and the two injured passengers were rushed to hospital. Officials said their injuries were serious but not life-threatening, although one passenger remained in critical condition.

Who was the hijacker?

Belize Police Commissioner Chester Williams identified the hijacker as Akinyela Sawa Taylor, a US citizen and alleged military veteran. However, US officials said they could not confirm Taylor’s military background.

Williams said Taylor demanded the plane change course multiple times — first asking to be flown to Mexico and then demanding to return to the US. During the struggle, he attacked the pilot and two passengers with a knife.

Despite being critically wounded with a punctured lung, passenger Fitzgerald Brown managed to pull out his licensed firearm and shot Taylor inside the aircraft. After the incident, Brown handed over his weapon to the authorities.

“We are praying for him,” Williams told reporters. “He’s our hero.”

The second injured passenger was identified as Jair Castaneda, while the wounded pilot was named Howell Grange, according to a Tropic Air official who spoke anonymously. The nationalities of Brown and Castaneda have not been disclosed.

At a press briefing in Washington, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce called the hijacking “horrifying” and praised the bravery shown on board.

“We are grateful, I think all of us are, that that did not turn into a mass casualty event with I believe over a dozen people on the plane,” Bruce said. “Clearly we know a few details. We don’t know much more.”

Luke Martin, spokesperson for the US Embassy in Belize, also confirmed that Taylor had demanded to be flown back to the US during the ordeal.

“We don’t know why he wanted to go back to the US,” Martin said.

Authorities in Belize and the US say the motive behind the hijacking remains unclear. Investigations are ongoing.

(With agency inputs)