'Harvard is a disgrace', says Trump as federal funding freeze row escalate

US President Donald Trump intensified his criticism of Harvard University, referring to the institution as a “disgrace” on Thursday. This followed his earlier comment a day prior, when he labelled the university a “joke”.

His comments come as tensions rise over the administration’s decision to freeze approximately $2.3 billion in federal funding to the university, alongside reports that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is considering revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status.

Accusations of anti-semitism and ideological bias

ALSO READ: Explainer: Trump-Harvard controversy and its impact on students, immigrants “They’re obviously anti-Semitic, and all of a sudden they're starting to behave,” Trump said during a media interaction, reaffirming his stance against what he described as Harvard’s “all-woke” faculty. “I think Harvard is a disgrace.”

Threat over tax-exempt status

Earlier this week, Trump hinted via social media that Harvard’s tax benefits could be under threat if it continued promoting what he described as "political, ideological, and terrorist-inspired/supporting ‘Sickness’?”

On Thursday, when asked about the IRS’s potential action, Trump responded, “I'm not involved in it... But tax-exempt status - I mean, it's a privilege. It's really a privilege, and it's been abused by a lot more than Harvard.”

White House denies involvement

Responding to concerns over political interference, White House spokesperson Harrison Fields clarified that the IRS investigation had been initiated independently.

ALSO READ: 'Harvard has lost its way': Trump renews threats over aid, 'woke' policies “Any forthcoming actions by the IRS are conducted independently of the President,” he said. “Investigations into any institution’s violations of their tax status were initiated prior to the President’s TRUTH.”

Campus protests over federal actions

As the controversy unfolded, protests broke out at the University of California, Berkeley. Hundreds of students, faculty, and community members gathered for a protest called “Rally for the Right to Learn!” expressing concern over perceived threats to academic freedom.

Protesters carried signs with messages like “Hands off our free speech!” and “Education is a public good!”

Federal funding frozen, visa threats

In response to a strongly worded letter from Harvard President Alan Garber — which rejected the administration’s demands as “unmoored from the law” — the federal government froze $2.3 billion in funding.

Additionally, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the cancellation of two grants worth over $2.7 million. She said the university could lose its authorisation to host international students if it failed to meet visa compliance requirements.

Harvard University pushes back

The university issued a statement asserting its commitment to follow all legal obligations while defending its autonomy and constitutional rights.

Harvard also contested the IRS’s reported plans, arguing that there was “no legal basis” for revoking its tax-exempt status. The university warned that such action could jeopardise student financial aid, vital medical research, and undermine the principle of academic freedom.

[With agency inputs]