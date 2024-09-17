Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US military completes withdrawal from junta-ruled Niger, says official

US military completes withdrawal from junta-ruled Niger, says official

US handed over its last military bases in Niger to local authorities last month

US flag, US, united states
The withdrawal of US troops from Niger is complete, an American official said. Photo: pexels
AP Dakar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The withdrawal of US troops from Niger is complete, an American official said Monday.

A small number of military personnel assigned to guard the US Embassy remain, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier this year, Niger's ruling junta ended an agreement that allowed US troops to operate in the West African country. A few months later, officials from both countries said in a joint statement that US troops would complete their withdrawal by the middle of September.

The US handed over its last military bases in Niger to local authorities last month, but about two dozen American soldiers had remained in Niger, largely for administrative duties related to the withdrawal, Singh said.

Niger's ouster of American troops following a coup last year has broad ramifications for Washington because it's forcing troops to abandon critical bases that were used for counterterrorism missions in the Sahel. Groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group operate in the vast region south of the Sahara desert.

One of those groups, Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin, known as JNIM, is active in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, and is looking to expand into Benin and Togo.

More From This Section

US elections: Trump tries to regain spotlight after 2nd assassination bid

Boeing considers temporary layoffs to save cash during strike by machinists

Trump blames Biden and Harris' rhetoric towards him despite his own history

Antibiotic resistance to claim over 39 mn lives in next 25 years: Lancet

Israeli airstrikes kill 16 in Gaza, including 4 children, say Palestinians

Niger had been seen as one of the last nations in the restive region that Western nations could partner with to beat back growing jihadi insurgencies. The US and France had more than 2,500 military personnel in the region until recently, and together with other European countries had invested hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance and training.

In recent months Niger has pulled away from its Western partners, turning instead to Russia for security. In April, Russian military trainers arrived in Niger to reinforce the country's air defences.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US charges employee of Chinese aerospace giant for hacking Nasa, military

China, Russia concerned about India-US relationship: American diplomat

Suspicious packages sent to election officials in at least five US states

TikTok and US face off in court over law that could lead to platform ban

Judge rejects former Trump aide Meadows' bid to move Arizona election case

Topics :United StatesNigerUS Military

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story