US military conducts airstrikes against Islamic State operatives in Somalia

US military conducts airstrikes against Islamic State operatives in Somalia

US military officials have warned that IS cells have received increasing direction from the group's leadership that relocated to northern Somalia


Trump, in a post on social media, said a senior IS planner and recruits were targeted in the operation | (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 7:02 AM IST
The US military has conducted coordinated airstrikes against Islamic State operatives in Somalia, the first attacks in the African nation during President Donald Trump's second term.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Saturday that the strikes by US Africa Command were directed by Trump and coordinated with Somalia's government.

An initial assessment by the Pentagon indicated that multiple operatives were killed. The Pentagon said is assesses no civilians were harmed in the strikes.

Trump, in a post on social media, said a senior IS planner and recruits were targeted in the operation.

The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians. Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn't act quickly enough to get the job done. I did! Trump said.

The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!  Trump did not identify the IS planner or say whether that person was killed in the strike. White House officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

US military officials have warned that IS cells have received increasing direction from the group's leadership that relocated to northern Somalia. That has included how to kidnap Westerners for ransom, how to learn better military tactics, how to hide from drones and how to building their own small quadcopters.

A US military airstrike in Somalia last May targeted IS militants and killed three, according to US Africa Command.

The number of IS militants in the country are estimated to be in the hundreds, mostly scattered in the Cal Miskaat mountains in Puntland's Bari region, according to the International Crisis Group.



First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

