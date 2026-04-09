US must choose ceasefire or continue war through Israel: Iran's Araghchi

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the US must choose between a ceasefire or "continue war via Israel".

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "The Iran-US Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the US must choose--ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both"

"The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the US court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments."

The warning comes after Iran on Wednesday blamed Israel for jeopardising the fragile ceasefire in the region between the US and Iran to halt the hostilities for two weeks, warning that continued attacks on Lebanon by Israeli forces could lead to the collapse of the agreement and renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Iranian State Media Press TV.

However, the White House has dismissed the inclusion of Lebanon in the temporary ceasefire agreement, backing Israel's continued military operation against Hezbollah. ALSO READ: Worried by rising oil prices, US pushed Pak to broker ceasefire with Iran Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire. That has been relayed to all parties involved in the ceasefire. As you know, Prime Minister Netanyahu put out a statement last night in support of the ceasefire, in support of the United States' efforts, and he's also assured the President they'll continue to be a helpful partner throughout the course of the next two weeks."

US Prsident Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have also stated that Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire. Speaking to PBS News, when asked about Lebanon still being targeted despite the ceasefire announcement, Trump said, "Yeah, they were not included in the deal." When pressed on why Israeli military action in Lebanon was excluded from the deal, Trump replied, "Because of Hezbollah. They were not included in the deal. That'll get taken care of too. It's alright." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the Israelis will continue their offensive in South Lebanon aimed at neutralising the threat from Hezbollah, despite backing the US decision to suspend strikes against Iran as the two nations look to work out a lasting peace formula.

"Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks' subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region. Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbours and the world," a statement from Netanyahu's Office read. Meanwhile, White House has confirmed that US will participate in the peace talks with Iran scheduled for Saturday in Islamabad with Vice President JD Vance leading the delegation. Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, will also be part of the delegation.