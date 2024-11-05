US elections 2024 LIVE: Harris, Trump locked in nail-biting contest; race to White House begins
US elections voting LIVE updates: Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump each need at least 270 electoral votes. Catch all the latest updates related to the US elections here
BS Web Team New Delhi
US elections 2024 voting LIVE: The United States is holding an election featuring a high-stakes race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Early voting and mail-in balloting for this election commenced in September, with over 74 million votes already submitted before Election Day, almost half of the total number of votes cast in 2020.Harris and Trump have tied with three votes each in the township of Dixville Notch, which kicked off election day as one of the first places in the US to register its presidential preference.
Villagers in Thulasendrapuram have performed prayers at the Sri Dharma Sastha temple in Kamala Harris' ancestral village expecting her to beat Trump, and emerge victorious as Americans vote today to elect their next president. Thulasendrapuram is the ancestral village of Kamala's grandfather and former Indian diplomat PV Gopalan.This is the first presidential vote since Trump lost to Joe Biden four years ago and began various attempts to circumvent the outcome and remain in power. That climaxed with the violent January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol to halt certification of the results after Trump told his supporters to fight like hell. Some Republicans are still skeptical that Biden was not legitimately elected, despite reviews, audits and recounts in the battleground states that all confirmed Biden's win. According to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, Republicans remain much more skeptical than Democrats that their ballots will be counted accurately this year.
5:17 PM
Trump, Harris end campaign with contrasting visions for US
Harris held the final rally of her campaign at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Pennsylvania is one of the biggest swing states in the US. Trump continued to hit out at his critics and disparage migrants
5:11 PM
US elections LIVE: Date, time, results, and where to watch
Polling stations across the US will open between 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), accounting for the different time zones in the country. The election results are expected to trickle in once polls begin to close around 4:30 am Wednesday in India.
4:31 PM
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: 82 million ballots already cast
Election Day 2024 arrived on Tuesday with 82 million ballots already cast slightly more than half the total number of votes in the presidential election four years earlier. Those include record numbers in Georgia and other important states that could decide the winner.
