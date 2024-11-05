US elections: Why Pennsylvania could be key to deciding White House race

Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes could play a decisive role in determining whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris enters the White House. The state was pivotal to the Democrats’ victory in 2020, underscoring its importance in the upcoming 2024 US Presidential elections.

Known officially as the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, this swing state has largely supported Democratic candidates since 1992, with the exception of 2016 when Republican candidate Donald Trump won. Securing a strong foothold in Pennsylvania is essential for Kamala Harris, as no Democratic candidate has won the presidency without it since 1948.

The Asian-American voter impact

Pennsylvania is home to around 600,000 Asian-Americans, with Indian-Americans making up the largest segment. Recognising the importance of this voter base, both the Trump and Harris campaigns have intensified their efforts in the state, facing some of their most significant challenges here.

US President polls: Economic pressures as key voter concern

Rising inflation and the cost of living are top issues among Pennsylvania voters. The state has seen rapid increases in grocery prices, reflecting broader economic pressures that are impacting household budgets and potentially influencing voter sentiment.

2024 US elections news: Pennsylvania’s reduced electoral votes

Though still a swing state, Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes are fewer than the 38 it held a century ago. This decline reflects population shifts away from industrial Northern states, reducing its weight in the electoral college while maintaining its strategic importance.

US elections: Key swing states in the 2024 elections

To secure the presidency, a candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes. Results in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, will be crucial. Unlike states firmly aligned with one party, these swing states could go either way.

US polls 2024: Trump’s message

Trump’s Pennsylvania rallies have focused on illegal immigration, crime, job creation, and inflation. The former president often speaks without a teleprompter, delivering unscripted messages tailored to resonate with local voters.

2024 US president elections: A close race

As election day approaches, recent polls suggest a tight race, with Kamala Harris gaining ground in both North Carolina and Georgia. Pennsylvania, often called the "keystone state", continues to play a central role, much like its historic position as a unifying force in early America.

US Presidential elections 2024

On Tuesday, (November 5) voters across the US will head to the polls to elect the next president. Although results are typically released within hours, a close race — such as the one expected between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump — could delay a clear outcome for several days.

US Election polling hours: When do polls open?

Polling hours for the US Presidential elections vary across states and local jurisdictions. In Vermont, some locations begin as early as 10:00 GMT, while in most other states — including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Florida — polls typically open between 7.00 and 8:00 am local time (12.00 to 13.00 GMT). In Hawaii, polls open later, at 17.00 GMT. Polling stations generally close between 00:00 and 06.00 GMT, depending on local regulations.

Exit polls are set to be released at 5.00 pm EST (2.30 am IST on November 6).