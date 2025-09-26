Home / World News / US prosecutors allege India agent also plotted murder in Pakistan or Nepal

US prosecutors allege India agent also plotted murder in Pakistan or Nepal

The Department of Justice last year accused Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, of attempting to assassinate a US citizen of Sikh faith in New York

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER
New documents filed in federal court in New York this week allege Gupta and Yadav had plans to kill “another individual in Nepal or Pakistan.” In the filing, US prosecutors also linked the two men to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was fatal
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 11:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sudhi Ranjan Sen and Dan Strumpf
  A murder-for-hire plot in the US that authorities say involved an Indian government official included plans for an additional assassination in Nepal or Pakistan, prosecutors alleged in court documents.  
The Department of Justice last year accused Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, of attempting to assassinate a US citizen of Sikh faith in New York. Prosecutors allege Gupta was given the orders by Vikash Yadav, an officer with India’s external intelligence agency. Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic in June 2023 and extradited to the US. Yadav remains in India.  
New documents filed in federal court in New York this week allege Gupta and Yadav had plans to kill “another individual in Nepal or Pakistan.” In the filing, US prosecutors also linked the two men to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was fatally shot in Canada in 2023. 
Nijjar was a Sikh activist supporting an independent homeland in India called Khalistan. He and the intended victim in New York, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, were associates. Both men were vocal opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and considered terrorists by the Indian government. 
The new allegations suggest US prosecutors believe the alleged murder-for-hire scheme was wider in scope than previously revealed — spread across multiple countries including those on India’s borders, and potentially raising new questions about violations of international law.  
India has denied Canada’s allegation about Nijjar, but conducted an internal investigation into the US claim and concluded the alleged plot was carried out by rogue Indian agents, Bloomberg News has reported. The person behind the alleged plot was removed from service, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s External Affairs Ministry, told reporters last October. 
The External Affairs Ministry didn’t respond to an email seeking comments on the latest court filing. Gupta has pleaded not guilty to the charges. US authorities issued an arrest warrant for Yadav last year and his lawyer in India declined comment, saying he hadn’t been formally presented with the charges. 
The allegations could roil India’s ties with its neighbors. Relations with Pakistan are already at a low point following a four-day armed conflict in May. The political situation in Nepal, meanwhile, remains fragile following a violent street rebellion that toppled the government earlier this month.  
Ties between the US and India have also ebbed in recent months. The Trump administration has placed a 50 per cent tariff rate on India — far higher than other countries in the region — as punishment for India’s continued purchases of Russian oil.  
The court document also lands at an awkward time for Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is pushing to strengthen ties with India after they broke down under his predecessor Justin Trudeau. Canadian authorities have charged four Indian nationals in Nijjar’s murder, and the case is proceeding through the courts. 
Gupta’s trial is set to begin Nov. 3 in New York. Prosecutors gathered the information supporting the allegations of a wider plot after scrutinizing “hundreds of WhatsApp Messenger communications,” and emails between Gupta and Yadav, according to the filing in the Southern District of New York. 
In the filing, prosecutors said they will “offer communications from the Gupta cell phones between Gupta and Yadav that capture their discussions about targeting Nijjar, their efforts to kill another individual in Nepal or Pakistan, and Yadav’s ability to supply weapons for sale” to a US undercover agent.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will not allow Israel to annex West Bank, says Trump amid Arab concerns

TikTok US sale: Why experts say $14 billion price tag is undervalued?

Meta to launch ad-free Facebook and Instagram subscriptions in UK

Israel must 'finish the job' against Hamas in Gaza, Netanyahu tells UN

New Development Bank plans first rupee-denominated bond by March-end

Topics :USIndiaNepalPakistan

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story